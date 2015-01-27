Patriots' Blount: Seahawks' defense is 'not immortal'

The New England Patriots have spent the lead-up to the Super Bowl tiptoeing around talking about their opponent. Most quotes have been tempered or effusive with praise about the Seattle Seahawks.
LeGarrette Blount drove the bus in a different direction during Tuesday's Media Day, saying the Seahawks defense gets more credit than it deserves.
"I don't care about them (Seahawks) being a top defense, they don't bother me," Blount said. "They were good enough to get here, just like we were good enough to get here. They're not immortal, they can be beat."
Blount will play a key role Sunday in attacking the Seahawks' defense. Despite big-hitting safeties Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas, and linebackers Bobby Wagner and Bruce Irvin, the New England Patriots' running back is confident he can move the ball against the NFL's No. 3 rush defense in the regular season.
Blount didn't stick to analyzing the Seahawks' on-field matchup, but also commented on the perception that Seattle's young players like the media spotlight.
After Tuesday's comments, we'll guess Blount will be a topic of some those talks in the near future.
