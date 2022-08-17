Around the NFL

Patriots' Bill Belichick: RB Rhamondre Stevenson 'way better than he was last year' in pass game

Published: Aug 17, 2022 at 08:06 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson was already in line for an increased role after an impressive closing stretch to his rookie season. The retirement of pass-catching back James White might have escalated Stevenson's touches in 2022.

On Tuesday, Patriots coach Bill Belichick noted Stevenson's improved pass-catching skills during training camp.

"Rhamondre's done a really good job improving his pass game skills, starting with blitz pickup and protection," Bill Belichick said via Sophie Weller of Mass Live. "Route running -- he's got good hands, catching the ball's never really been an issue. It's setting up defenders, recognizing coverages, when to sit down, when to break, depending on what the rest of the pattern is, how to maximize the distribution on the pattern."

Stevenson caught 14 of 18 passes as a rookie for 123 yards. Belichick said the back gaining experience would help him understand his role coming out of the backfield.

"The back's always kind of the last person in the pattern for flare control," Belichick said. "So, whatever the rest of the players are running, the back is generally responsible for filling in -- being in the right spot so the quarterback has an outlet. ... That comes a lot with experience."

Stevenson is projected to split carries with Damien Harris this season. With the Pats now replacing White's pass-catching production, Stevenson could see more third-down snaps. Ty Montgomery, an RB/WR, and rookie Pierre Strong are also candidates to take some of the pass-down reps.

One key will be Stevenson's improved blocking. Like most rookies, picking up blitzes was a learning process, but he improved in that area down the stretch and into camp this season.

"But he's done a good job of, again, gaining experience and all that," Belichick said. "He's way better than he was last year and he understands that's an important part of his game. It's not just carrying the ball, it's all things that go with the passing game. So, he's done a great job."

If Stevenson proves he can be a weapon in both the run and pass, he could see a significant increase in reps in a Patriots backfield known for its timeshares.

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

T.J. Watt says it's too early for comparisons with older brother J.J. Watt's 'unstoppable' prime

Asked who is the better player among he and his older brother J.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt reminded everyone of just how dominant the former Texans star was in Houston.

news

Brian Burns picking Matthew Judon's brain after Panthers-Patriots joint practice

Following Tuesday's intense, fight-filled practice between the Panthers and Patriots, Carolina DEs Brian Burns and Yetur Gross-Matos spent about 30 minutes working with New England's edge rusher Matt Judon.

news

Packers' Aaron Rodgers: 'Realistic' RBs Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon could get 50 catches apiece

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers expects heavy usage of running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon in the passing game as the Packers look to replace the production of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 2 recap: Making your mark

The first episode of "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions" introduced us to head coach Dan Campbell and his staff of passionate personalities. In the second episode, the spotlight shined on some of the younger players trying to make a name for themselves. Brendan Walker provides a recap.

news

Seahawks QB Drew Lock tests positive for COVID, out for Thursday start vs. Bears

Drew Lock was running with the Seattle Seahawks No. 1s at Tuesday's practice and was slated to start his team's second preseason game Thursday against the visiting Chicago Bears, but has tested positive for COVID and is now out for the game.

news

Giants HC Brian Daboll to get Tyrod Taylor starting reps, but denies it's related to Daniel Jones' performance

Rookie New York head coach Brian Daboll is going to get Tyrod Taylor ready to play if needed, but stresses it doesn't mean Daniel Jones is being demoted.

news

Patriots place CB Malcolm Butler on injured reserve

The Patriots placed Super Bowl XLIX hero Malcolm Butler on injured reserve, the club announced Tuesday, which officially ends his 2022 season.

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson undergoes successful knee surgery; OT Mekhi Becton placed on injured reserve

Jets QB Zach Wilson underwent successful knee surgery on Tuesday and he still has a shot to play in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens.

news

Antonio Gibson on uncertain footing as Commanders' starting RB after fumbling in preseason opener

Antonio Gibson, the penciled-in starter entering 2022 camp, struggled in the Commanders' preseason opener, gaining two yards on four carries and fumbling once. The turnover appears to have lingered in the minds of his coaches, who emphasized that there's always competition at the RB position.

news

Browns center Nick Harris (knee) placed on injured reserve, ending his 2022 season

The Browns have placed starting center Nick Harris (knee) on injured reserve, effectively ending his season.

news

Justin Simmons believes Broncos are fit for competitive AFC West: 'I like our chances to host playoff games'

With a new coaching staff and quarterback Russell Wilson, Broncos safety Justin Simmons said Tuesday on "Good Morning Football" that he likes Denver's chances of ending the streak of postseason futility.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW