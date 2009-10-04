Patriots assume their usual role of Super Bowl contenders

For that matter, the Patriots haven't disappointed for the past two weeks, which was quite a contrast to the way they had performed during their first two games. They had no business winning their season opener against the Buffalo Bills, who away gave the game in the final minutes and have since spiraled to a bottom-dweller. Then the Patriots were outcoached and outplayed by the New York Jets, who blitzed Brady silly and appeared to stake a claim on the AFC East perch. Both games raised questions about whether Brady was still bothered, physically and mentally, by the major knee injury that wiped out almost all of his 2008 season.