Patriots add Gordon, who sat out 2009, to defensive line mix

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots announced Wednesday that they have signed free-agent defensive lineman Amon Gordon, but they didn't disclose terms.
Gordon originally was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2004 draft out of Stanford. He also has spent time with the Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans.
Gordon was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 21, 2009, but was waived on Aug. 11 and spent the year out of football.
