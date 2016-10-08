Around the NFL

Patriots activate Tom Brady, Rob Ninkovich

Published: Oct 08, 2016 at 09:45 AM

Tom Brady is officially back.

The New England Patriots activated the quarterback before Sunday's contest against the Cleveland Browns, the team announced. The Pats also activated pass rusher Rob Ninkovich following his four-game suspension.

Brady spent the previous four weeks of the regular season serving a well-publicized suspension. He gets the hapless Browns -- the lone winless team left in the NFL -- as the first recipient of his pent-up frustration, and he's eager to get back to work, telling Westwood One's Jim Gray "it was great to be back in the building."

New England has to be ecstatic to get to insert Brady in the starting lineup, coming off four weeks largely filled with health-related uncertainty at the quarterback position. The Patriots emerged nearly unscathed, winning the first three contests on the backs of Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett before a shutout loss to Buffalo last week. Fireworks of the non-pyrotechnic, scoring variety are expected at FirstEnergy Stadium, with the majority coming from Brady and Co.

Here are the other players activated on Saturday following their four-game suspensions:

  1. The Cowboys activated defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who served a four-game suspension for failing a drug test. He takes La'el Collins' roster spot; Collins is on injured reserve with a toe injury.
  1. The Colts activated defensive tackle Arthur Jones, who served a four-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing drugs. Jones missed all of 2015 with an ankle injury.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers LB Lavonte David: QB Baker Mayfield is 'great for our locker room'

Tampa Bay linebacker Lavonte David spoke this week on what he's seen from QB Baker Mayfield through offseason workouts, saying that he already likes what he sees in the 28-year-old's approach to his new team, and is excited to see what the QB competition with Kyle Trask brings out of him.

news

Titans expected to sign WR DeAndre Hopkins to a two-year, $26 million deal

The Tennessee Titans are expected to sign wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to a two-year, $26 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

news

Jaguars, TE Evan Engram agree to terms on three-year, $41.25 million deal ahead of franchise tag deadline

Tight end Evan Engram and the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms on a three-year, $41.25 million contract ahead of Monday's deadline for franchise tagged players to work out an extension, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday.

news

Broncos safety Justin Simmons says Russell Wilson is 'hardest worker' he's seen, credits QB for making him better

Broncos safety Justin Simmons praised quarterback Russell Wilson in an interview with SiriusXM Radio. "I know he's one of the hardest workers, if not the hardest worker I've ever been around and that I've seen," Simmons said.

news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he can reach 2,000 receiving-yard mark, win another Super Bowl with Miami

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill believes he can break Calvin Johnson's receiving record and win another Super Bowl.

news

History ahead in Detroit if Lions live up to hype

Should this season's Detroit Lions live up to the hype, they will likewise find historical success along the way, as outlined by NFL Research.

news

RB AJ Dillon says Packers 'trust' QB Jordan Love: 'Everybody would run through a wall for him'

Speaking this week on SiriusXM Radio, Green Bay Packers RB AJ Dillon said that the three years QB Jordan Love spent with the team before finally taking over as starter gave him the opportunity to earn their "trust": "Everybody would run through a wall for him."

news

QB Sam Darnold on why he chose to sign with 49ers: 'Guys are open'

Sam Darnold kept it simple when explaining why he chose to sign with the San Francisco 49ers. "Guys are open, I mean, there's a lot of guys open on dang near every play," Darnold said.

news

Can Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence continue to improve at historic rate?

Following a disappointing rookie campaign, Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence had a stellar second season by leading Jacksonville to its first playoff appearance since 2017.

news

Joe Mixon, Bengals finalizing deal on restructured contract for RB to stay in Cincinnati

The Bengals and running back Joe Mixon are finalizing a restructured contract that will keep him in Cincinnati for the 2023 season, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, July 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Patriots TE Hunter Henry: 'Everyone's excited for a fresh start and a fresh season' after down 2022

Hunter Henry struggled along with much of the Patriots' offense in 2022, but the tight end is hopeful New England can bounce back this season under new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More