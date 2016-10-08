Patriots activate Tom Brady, Rob Ninkovich

New England has to be ecstatic to get to insert Brady in the starting lineup, coming off four weeks largely filled with health-related uncertainty at the quarterback position. The Patriots emerged nearly unscathed, winning the first three contests on the backs of Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett before a shutout loss to Buffalo last week. Fireworks of the non-pyrotechnic, scoring variety are expected at FirstEnergy Stadium, with the majority coming from Brady and Co.