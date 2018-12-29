Around the NFL

Patrick Peterson: Steve Wilks 'will be here next year'

Published: Dec 29, 2018 at 01:58 AM
Austin Knoblauch

Digital Content Editor

Count Patrick Peterson among those who believe Steve Wilks won't be one and done in the desert.

The standout cornerback believes Wilks will return as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in 2019 despite their league-worst 3-12 record heading into Sunday's season finale against the Seattle Seahawks.

"I honestly think coach will be here next year," Peterson said, per Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic. "It's been a tough season for us, but we all love coach. He's a heck of a motivator, just the way he's able to get guys going for games and the messages that he sends across. ... Just everything about coach, he's a man's man."

While the Cardinals' season has been a disappointment, history might be on Wilks' side. Chip Kelly was the last NFL coach to be fired after just one season with the 49ers in 2016. Of the 72 NFL head coaches hired between 2008-18, six have been fired after their first season -- Kelly, Jim Tomsula (49ers), Rob Chudzinski (Browns), Mike Mularkey (Jaguars), Hue Jackson (Raiders) and Jim Mora (Seahawks).

However, if the Cardinals lose on Sunday, their 3-13 record would match the franchise's worst mark since it moved from St. Louis to Arizona in 1988. That might force general manager Steve Keim and owner Michael Bidwill to consider making a move.

Looking beyond the team's dismal record, the Cardinals might decide to move on from Wilks if there's a head coaching candidate that they simply love. Former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy reportedly would be interested in the Cardinals' coaching job if it opened up.

"I definitely hope those speculations are false, but at the end of the day, that's something that's out my control," Peterson said. "But as players, we're planning to have coach back next year."

