Patrick Peterson sits atop CB rankings; two Vikings enter top 10

Y'all have been asking about this guy for weeks, and after evaluating all of these corners, he's finally cracked the top 10. Since he's been healthy, Rhodes has been the stud the Vikings have been looking for at the position -- and I think a lot of that has to do with what he's learned from Newman. The former first-round pick is big (6-foot-1, 218 pounds) and physical -- thus, effective against big receivers -- and specializes in bump-and-run coverage. He's coming off a huge Week 7 performance that saw him make an impressive diving interception and force a fumble. When covering top receivers Kelvin Benjamin, Odell Beckham Jr. and DeAndre Hopkins in his first three games this season, Rhodes gave up one TD (to Hopkins).