Patrick Peterson: Return to Cardinals 'out of my control'

Patrick Peterson liked the Arizona Cardinals signing of J.J. Watt﻿, but the corner isn't sure if he'll be playing alongside the pass rusher.

Peterson told Mike Jones of USA TODAY he plans to continue his career but isn't sure if that'll be in the desert.

"I know that I will be playing football for someone, if it's the Cardinals or someone else," Peterson told Jones. "I'm a go-with-the-flow-type guy. That's out of my control. I've done everything I can do to show my worth, and I can still play this game. I know I will be playing football for somebody, so that's my approach."

Last month, Peterson flamed a report that he wouldn't return to Arizona, calling it a "dirty rumor." This week's quotes are much tamer, perhaps with Peterson knowing the team that he's played 10 seasons with might be ready to move on.