Patrick Peterson: Return to Cardinals 'out of my control'

Published: Mar 09, 2021 at 10:18 AM
Kevin Patra

Patrick Peterson liked the Arizona Cardinals signing of J.J. Watt﻿, but the corner isn't sure if he'll be playing alongside the pass rusher.

Peterson told Mike Jones of USA TODAY he plans to continue his career but isn't sure if that'll be in the desert.

"I know that I will be playing football for someone, if it's the Cardinals or someone else," Peterson told Jones. "I'm a go-with-the-flow-type guy. That's out of my control. I've done everything I can do to show my worth, and I can still play this game. I know I will be playing football for somebody, so that's my approach."

Last month, Peterson flamed a report that he wouldn't return to Arizona, calling it a "dirty rumor." This week's quotes are much tamer, perhaps with Peterson knowing the team that he's played 10 seasons with might be ready to move on.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said earlier this offseason that he's hopeful Peterson can remain with the club. In the end, money will talk. With free agency approaching, we'll see if the 30-year-old corner will make it 11 seasons in Arizona or whether sides decide it's best to part ways.

