Patrick Peterson not fretting trade rumors upon return

Given that the Rams just paid a boatload for Jalen Ramsey and several teams remain in need for corner help -- L.A. wasn't the only team bidding on the former Jags corner -- Arizona might be wondering what they might get for the 29-year-old, eight-time Pro Bowl defensive back with one year left on his contract worth a base salary of about $12 million, who could be looking for another payday soon. If Peterson returns to form off the bat, might Arizona attempt to parlay the veteran into a couple of high picks?