Patrick Peterson not fretting trade rumors upon return

Published: Oct 17, 2019 at 12:59 AM
Kevin Patra

Patrick Peterson returned to the practice field after a six-game suspension that the Cardinals cornerback said, "flew by."

Now that the star defender is back, questions turn to his future in Arizona.

Peterson's return should improve a defense that has been ripped apart through the first six games, ranking 30th in Football Outsiders' DVOA (29th vs. the pass, 25th against the run), while allowing the 30th most passing yards and ranks 28th in the NFL in yards per play allowed.

Peterson will slide in on the outside opposite rookie Byron Murphy, who has played well for a young corner tossed into the fire, with Tramaine Brock sliding back into the slot role where he's more comfortable.

How long will Peterson play that role in the desert?

Given that the Rams just paid a boatload for Jalen Ramsey and several teams remain in need for corner help -- L.A. wasn't the only team bidding on the former Jags corner -- Arizona might be wondering what they might get for the 29-year-old, eight-time Pro Bowl defensive back with one year left on his contract worth a base salary of about $12 million, who could be looking for another payday soon. If Peterson returns to form off the bat, might Arizona attempt to parlay the veteran into a couple of high picks?

It's not something that Peterson is worried about.

"I'm here," he said when asked about trade possibilities, via the team's official website. "I have a contract with the Cardinals for these 10 games and next season. Whatever happens after that is pretty much out of my control. I'm here preparing for the Giants and the other nine games on the schedule.

"I'm just happy to be back to help my guys get better and I'm focusing on that right now. I'm planning on this being the best 10 games I've played in my career."

Sitting at 2-3-1, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim has repeatedly rebuffed offers for Peterson, who said this summer after his suspension was announced that he wants to be a "Cardinal for life."

If Arizona isn't willing to consider trading him before the Oct. 29 deadline this season, it will be interesting to see if they're keen on handing him a new contract in the spring. If not, we'll likely be right back in this same boat a year from now, pondering Peterson's future in Arizona.

