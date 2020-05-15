Around the NFL

Friday, May 15, 2020 03:17 PM

Patrick Mahomes to address 2020 Texas Tech graduates

Michael Baca

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Texas Tech University graduates have had a unique end to their college experience, but it will commence with a special address from the reigning Super Bowl MVP next weekend.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will speak at the university's Spring 2020 commencement on Saturday, May 23rd. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional ceremony will take place via livestream and the NFL superstar, along with students Alicia Goodman and Keira Eynon, will send off the graduating class as they enter the next stage of their lives.

"Patrick's story and his rise to stardom, both here at Texas Tech and in the NFL, have been a great source of pride for Red Raiders and an inspiration for thousands," said Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec. "During that rise, Patrick has never wavered from the lessons learned from his family, coaches and his time as a student-athlete at Texas Tech, displaying class, humility and a competitive fire to be the best. We are very pleased and grateful that he will address our May 2020 graduates who have persevered in spite of unique challenges to earn their degrees."

Mahomes attended Texas Tech from 2014 to 2016 and was briefly a two-sport athlete before committing to football full-time. After playing in seven games his freshman year, Mahomes took over the starting quarterback role in 2015 and grew his profile into a strong-armed sensation for two seasons and led the FBS in passing yards in 2016. Mahomes' accolades and reputation impressed the Kansas City Chiefs, who traded up to select him in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Within his first three seasons in the NFL, Mahomes has earned numerous honors including the 2018 MVP award, a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2018, two Pro Bowl selections (2018, 2019) and the Super Bowl MVP Trophy after leading the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV win this past February.

While the circumstances could've been better, a proper send off from an alumnus who is emerging into a sports superstar should provide an inspiring moment for the 2020 Texas Tech graduating class.

