Patrick Mahomes shows off his resolve as Chiefs clip Ravens

If there's another argument to be made for why Mahomes deserves the league's Most Valuable Player award, it might come down to that confidence he inspires in his teammates every week. Along with losing two key weapons from an offense that had been arguably the best in the NFL all season, he didn't have Hill at full strength, as the star receiver hobbled through the second half with a heel injury. Add in the fact that Baltimore unleashed a complicated package of blitzes -- which led to three sacks and multiple other hits on Mahomes -- and you should have some idea of how challenging this game was for the second-year quarterback. The Ravens are fighting for their own playoff lives and they made Mahomes look mortal plenty of times on Sunday.