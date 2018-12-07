Injuries: Sammy Watkins (foot) likely out until playoffs

The Kansas City Chiefs' signing of wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin brings some clarity now.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who has missed the past two games with a foot injury, is out for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Rapoport adds Watkins isn't ready to return and rest is the best option.

Benjamin provides depth as Watkins recovers, which could last through the rest of the month before the start of the playoffs. The Chiefs, who sit atop the AFC West with a 10-2 record, are currently positioned as the No. 1 seed with four games remaining on the schedule.

There are a host of weapons in Kanas City's passing game, which includes Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Chris Conley, among others. So, there shouldn't be a heavy reliance on Benjamin, whose disastrous tour with the Buffalo Bills came to an end earlier in the week.

The Chiefs close out three of the final four games at Arrowhead Stadium, beginning Sunday.

Other injuries we're monitoring around the league on Friday:

1. Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano (left knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Quarterback Cam Newton (right shoulder), who was limited Wednesday and Thursday, was a full participant in Friday's practice and was removed from the Panthers' injury report.

2. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (right hip) was a full participant in practice Friday. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters after practice that he was unsure if Flacco, who hasn't played since Week 9, would be available Sunday against the Chiefs.

"I'll find out," Harbaugh said. "The doctors haven't cleared him for the game yet, but he was full participation today. He was really, basically, full yesterday, I probably would have made him full. But we'll just have to see where we are at."

3. Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich says wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (shoulder) will be a game-time decision.

4. Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

5. Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Jack Conklin will be out a few weeks after suffering a knee injury in Thursday's win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Conklin's injury will not require surgery, Rapoport added.

6. Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden said linebacker Ryan Anderson (hamstring) and offensive lineman Tony Bergstrom (knee/ankle) are out for Sunday's game against the New York Giants, and linebacker Zach Brown (illness), defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis (shin), center Chase Roullier (knee) and wide receiver Josh Doctson (hip) will be listed as questionable.