Panthers sign K Chandler Catanzaro with Gano out

The Carolina Panthers took a step Friday to bolster the kicker position ahead of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

The team announced it has signed veteran kicker Chandler Catanzaro with Graham Gano (knee) ruled out for this weekend. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Gano is not expected to be out long.

Catanzaro was cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last month. The fifth-year veteran connected on 11 of 15 field goal attempts. But the Bucs released him after he missed two kicks in Week 10.