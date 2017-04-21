Patrick Mahomes: 'Perfectly fine' learning behind another QB

**Being a competitor, you want to be that first guy selected].** You want to be in the first round. That's the dream. That's what you see on draft night. You watch that stuff. But if I do go in the second round for some reason, I'll just make the best out of my opportunity. You look at [Derek Carr, he probably thought he was going in the first round. He went into the second round and he was probably the best quarterback in that class. Now he's an MVP-caliber quarterback.