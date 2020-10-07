NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Patrick Mahomes, other players react to latest COVID-19 developments in NFL

Published: Oct 07, 2020 at 02:45 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Patrick Mahomes told reporters Wednesday that his embrace with Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore following Monday's game was "a little bit of a mental lapse" on his part and he was just trying to show sportsmanship after the win.

The image of Mahomes and Gilmore together was widely shared Wednesday morning after news broke that Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19.

The game between the Chiefs and Patriots, originally scheduled for this past Sunday, was rescheduled to Monday after Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta'amu﻿ tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Zero Chiefs players or staff have tested positive for COVID-19 following Tuesday's round of tests, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, and Mahomes told reporters he has taken extra precautions since this weekend including sleeping in a separate bedroom from his pregnant fiance.

"It's a different time. I think that's the biggest thing," Mahomes said. "We knew that coming into the season. If you thought you were going to go through the entire season and no one was going to test positive, then you had a little bit of false hope. You just trust that the protocols in place are the right protocols. Like I said obviously with Brittany being pregnant I try to do whatever I can to social distance and stay away. It's being available for the team, but even more for me just keeping my family safe. I just to my best part to stay socially distant. That little lapse at the end of the game. Just trying to show respect to a great football player who I hope is getting better very quickly. I'll try to keep away from that and try not to do it again."

Pelissero reported the Chiefs would be permitted to practice on Wednesday under the supplemental intensive protocols, including mandatory use of PPE by players in practice. The Patriots' facility is closed Wednesday and Thursday.

The news of Gilmore's positive test and the Titans' facility continuing to remain closed following two additional Titans players testing positive for COVID-19 was a topic around NFL news conferences Wednesday.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward﻿, whose team's Week 4 game against the Titans was rescheduled to later in the season, told reporters its important that everyone follows protocols in order to limit the potential for an outbreak on a team.

"To think we weren't going to have positive tests is ludicrous," said Heyward, who is the Steelers' NFLPA rep. "We're trying to wear masks, we're trying to social distance. You're trying to adhere to the protocols and just follow. I can only preach it to the young guys and the other guys as well. When you leave this facility, that has a lasting effect on our team. Everybody's got to do their job. I don't know how it transpired in Tennessee or these other places. But there's going to be more positives. It's our job to minimize the amount that takes over a team. The things we have done to really change that are adding to our practice squad because we understand there are going to be positives. If there's not, it's not a true pandemic. One guy gets it, or two guys gets it, we're able to respond accordingly, but when an entire team and it spreads throughout the coaching staff and team, it's going to be hard to deal with the effects of that."

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was direct in his message Wednesday.

"To me, it's not that damn hard," he said. "Just wear your mask. We all want to play football. So, everybody's got to do it."

Related Content

news

'TNF' injury report: Fournette doubtful; Evans questionable for Bucs

Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is doubtful and wideout Mike Evans is questionable for Thursday night's matchup against the Bears.
news

Updated protocol includes requirement for 'mask compliance officers' among Tier 1 staff

In the latest COVID-19 protocols sent out to teams, they must identify at least three Tier 1 staff members as "mask compliance officers" who will be responsible for policing mask use, Tom Pelissero reported.
news

New York Jets to start Joe Flacco at QB vs. Cardinals with Sam Darnold injured

The New York Jets will start veteran ﻿Joe Flacco﻿ at quarterback this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals as Sam Darnold continues to battle a shoulder injury suffered last week.
news

Romeo Crennel believes Texans have 'ability' to get back into playoff hunt

Though the Texans are 0-4 to start the season, interim head coach Romeo Crennel believes they have the ability to get back into the playoffs.
news

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney asked about joining Deshaun Watson in Houston: 'Next question'

The speculation on who will be the next Texans coach has already begun. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was asked if he would be interested in joining his former QB Deshaun Watson in Houston.
news

Carson Palmer believes Joe Burrow can get Bengals to the next level

The last Heisman Trophy winner to don No. 9 for the Cincinnati Bengals thinks ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ is the right man to lead them back to prominence. 
news

Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 5

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports Wednesday that the Seattle Seahawks are expected to sign veteran DT Damon "Snacks" Harrison to their practice squad.
news

Washington benches Dwayne Haskins, names Kyle Allen starting QB vs. Rams

The Washington Football Team is making a QB change. ﻿Kyle Allen﻿ will get the start vs. the Los Angeles Rams, while former starter ﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿ goes to the bench.
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, Browns DE Myles Garrett among NFL Players of the Week

Tom Brady nabbed his first NFC weekly award, while Myles Garrett's big Sunday earned him honors as well. The AFC Offensive Player of the Week went to a non-quarterback for the first time this season. 
news

Two Titans players test positive for COVID-19; return to facility on hold

Tennessee's return to the facility, and perhaps to game action, is on hold. Two Titans players tested positive for COVID-19 following Tuesday's round of testing, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
news

New England Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore tests positive for COVID-19

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL