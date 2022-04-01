Mahomes on new overtime rule: 'Your job is to find a way to win the game, no matter how long it takes'

Patrick Mahomes was on both sides of the previous overtime rule in the postseason.
In his first year as a full-time starter, Mahomes and the Chiefs lost to Tom Brady's Patriots in overtime without the Kansas City star touching the ball. This past postseason, the Chiefs won the overtime coin toss and scored a touchdown before Josh Allen and the Bills could get possession.
Having been part of both sides of the coin, Mahomes doesn't have a strong opinion on the new rule change.
"Your job is to find a way to win the game, no matter how long it takes," Mahomes told Yahoo Finance.
NFL owners changed OT rules for the postseason this week, which now will allow both teams to touch the ball regardless of what the team that wins the coin toss does.
"I'm sure there'll be moments where you feel like it's a good decision," said Mahomes. "But then there will be moments when you score that touchdown first and you feel like it's a bad one. So you just go out there and play and try to win the game whatever way."