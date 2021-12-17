Around the NFL

Patrick Mahomes on connection with Travis Kelce to close a classic: 'That was a special moment' 

Published: Dec 17, 2021 at 01:34 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Much of the Kansas City Chiefs' season has been marked by a stunningly sputtering offense.

On Thursday night amid a classic back-and-forth game with the AFC West-rival Los Angeles Chargers, though, ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ and ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ connected in prime fashion, looking every bit the combination that's led the Chiefs to AFC titles the last two autumns.

The Mahomes-Kelce connection closed the show on Thursday Night Football when Kelce caught a ball over the middle and then sprinted and weaved his way past a host of would-be Chargers tacklers to give Kansas City a 34-28 walk-off win in overtime against Los Angeles.

"That was a special moment, just in general," Mahomes said of Kelce's game-winning touchdown. "I don't think I've ever been part of a walk-off touchdown or anything like that. To be in that moment, find him underneath, and him making such a dynamic play. He cut back, ran by people. You would think he's old, he can't run by people, but he's still running by people. And he got in the end zone. It was just a special moment."

On the strength of Kelce's clutch score, the Chiefs won their seventh in a row to improve to 10-4 and take a two-game lead in the AFC West over the Bolts (8-6).

Heading into the game, however, Kelce had averaged 4.7 catches for 57 yards per game over the Chiefs' six-game winning streak and had just one touchdown in that span. Things were far different on Thursday night in Southern California for the 32-year-old, as he racked up 10 receptions for 191 yards and two touchdowns -- all season highs.

"For the old man Kelce, you know everybody's talking about him losing a step or being off his game, here he steps up and, he looked pretty fast to me," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said.

Kelce, who now has 83 receptions for 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns, is somewhat emblematic of the Chiefs, as success is being had in 2021, just not in the dazzling fashion that fans and pundits have grown accustomed to. Nonetheless, Kelce and Mahomes, who had 410 yards and three touchdowns, have Kansas City in prime position to lock up a sixth straight division crown following Thursday's dramatic victory. It's a win that came to be following a seesaw affair in which Mahomes looked to be in vintage form late after struggling early.

He threw two fourth-quarter touchdowns, including a 7-yarder to Kelce with 1:16 remaining in regulation that sent the game into OT.

"Guys just gotta be great," Kelce told NFL Network's Michael Irvin after the game. "We had all the momentum going into that last drive. Our defense played their tails off to help us get that win. I'm so proud of these guys, man. Dealing with adversity. One-five, with the world on his shoulders, baby, he showed up. He showed up. I'm sick of all the haters, man, one-five's the real deal. And he showed it yet again tonight."

No. 15 was special for the Chiefs when they needed him, adding a little history to the evening, as well. It was Mahomes' seventh career game with 400 or more passing yards and three or more touchdowns, breaking a tie with Hall of Famer Dan Marino for the most such games in a player's first five seasons, per NFL Research.

Kelce, meanwhile, eclipsed 1,000 yards for the sixth straight season, whereas no other tight end has even reached five. In Week 16 against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers, Kelce (8,947 yards) needs just two yards to pass Jason Witten (8,948) for the most receiving yards by a tight end in his first 10 NFL seasons.

The Chiefs have struggled on offense in comparison to the past three seasons, but they're still winning and putting up impressive numbers. On Thursday, they struggled for much of the game until the Mahomes-Kelce combo reignited them.

Ultimately, the statistics don't matter as long as the wins are still coming. It's an outlook Mahomes says Kelce has embraced. On this night, both were for the taking, though.

"I think what I've seen of Travis over the last few years is the maturity to know that it's not about the numbers, it's about winning football games," Mahomes said. "I think this year has been big for him, where he hasn't put up the same numbers, but his mentality has never changed. He's been a leader on this team. He's more happy for anyone other than himself. When his number gets called he goes out there makes plays in big moments. That what special players do and he's a special player and I'm glad he's on my team."

Mahomes and Kelce are synonymous with the team that vaulted into the AFC's No. 1 spot to lead off Week 15. Thursday served as a reminder of just how talented they can be when they're on their game.

"What a game," Reid said as he stepped up the podium.

What a game, indeed. And it came to a close with another highlight-reel score from Mahomes to Kelce.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season, Week 15: What we learned from Chiefs' win over Chargers on Thursday night

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs collected a dramatic and momentous 34-28 victory over the Chargers in overtime on "Thursday Night Football."
news

LB Von Miller one of nine Rams added to reserve/COVID-19 list

Linebacker Von Miller was one of nine Los Angeles Rams players added to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday night, the team announced. Los Angeles currently has 21 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

Week 15 Thursday night inactives: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

The official inactives for the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) active vs. Chiefs on Thursday night

Running back ﻿Austin Ekeler﻿ is active for the Chargers' first-place showdown with the visiting Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football.
news

Browns QB Case Keenum tests positive for COVID-19

Case Keenum, who was on track to start in place of ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ for Saturday's game against the Raiders, has instead joined his fellow QB on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive, Mike Garafolo reports. That leaves ﻿Nick Mullens﻿ as the only QB left on Cleveland's active roster. 
news

Jaguars move forward with focus on Texans following firing of Urban Meyer

Less than a full day removed from the firing of head coach Urban Meyer, Jaguars interim coach Darrell Bevell and quarterback Trevor Lawrence have their sights set on moving forward.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott denies he's in a slump, 'but I'm definitely not up to my standards'

Whether ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ is in a slump has been a sore subject this week in Dallas. Jerry Jones didn't want to use the S-word himself, but admitted it was an appropriate description of his quarterback's recent play. Mike McCarthy disagreed with the notion that the Pro Bowler is slumping. Prescott concurred with his coach.
news

Seahawks place WR Tyler Lockett, RB Alex Collins on reserve/COVID-19 list

Russell Wilson could be without two notable targets this weekend. The Seattle Seahawks placed receiver Tyler Lockett and running back ﻿Alex Collins﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Dec. 16

Lamar Jackson has never missed an NFL start because of injury. Will Sunday versus the Packers be the first? Ravens OC Greg Roman said that might be a game-day decision.
news

Bears OC Bill Lazor, DC Sean Desai, special teams coach Chris Tabor in COVID-19 protocol 

Bears head coach Matt Nagy told reporters Thursday that offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, defensive coordinator Sean Desai and special teams coach Chris Tabor are in the team's COVID-19 protocol.
news

Tom Brady's apparel line signing NCAA athletes to NIL deals

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady is dipping his toes into a whole new market: name, image and likeness deals. Brady is bringing along a handful of collegiate athletes with NIL deals signed with his new apparel line, Brady, which is set to launch in January.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW