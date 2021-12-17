Patrick Mahomes on connection with Travis Kelce to close a classic: 'That was a special moment' 

Heading into the game, however, Kelce had averaged 4.7 catches for 57 yards per game over the Chiefs' six-game winning streak and had just one touchdown in that span. Things were far different on Thursday night in Southern California for the 32-year-old, as he racked up 10 receptions for 191 yards and two touchdowns -- all season highs.

"For the old man Kelce, you know everybody's talking about him losing a step or being off his game, here he steps up and, he looked pretty fast to me," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said.

Kelce, who now has 83 receptions for 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns, is somewhat emblematic of the Chiefs, as success is being had in 2021, just not in the dazzling fashion that fans and pundits have grown accustomed to. Nonetheless, Kelce and Mahomes, who had 410 yards and three touchdowns, have Kansas City in prime position to lock up a sixth straight division crown following Thursday's dramatic victory. It's a win that came to be following a seesaw affair in which Mahomes looked to be in vintage form late after struggling early.

He threw two fourth-quarter touchdowns, including a 7-yarder to Kelce with 1:16 remaining in regulation that sent the game into OT.

"Guys just gotta be great," Kelce told NFL Network's Michael Irvin after the game. "We had all the momentum going into that last drive. Our defense played their tails off to help us get that win. I'm so proud of these guys, man. Dealing with adversity. One-five, with the world on his shoulders, baby, he showed up. He showed up. I'm sick of all the haters, man, one-five's the real deal. And he showed it yet again tonight."

No. 15 was special for the Chiefs when they needed him, adding a little history to the evening, as well. It was Mahomes' seventh career game with 400 or more passing yards and three or more touchdowns, breaking a tie with Hall of Famer Dan Marino for the most such games in a player's first five seasons, per NFL Research.