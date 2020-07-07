Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs celebrate 'win-win' extension

In just two full years as a starter, Mahomes has already gobbled up more superlatives than a high school yearbook. He was the 2018 NFL MVP and the 2019 Super Bowl MVP, earned Pro Bowl bids and All-Pro Honors, is the lead figure in nearly every highlight reel for the past two seasons and is undeniably the new face of the NFL.

The 10-year deal was a collaboration between an organization and player that trust each other and believe that together they can stack greatness upon greatness.

"You can't do this with every single organization," Mahomes said. "The stability and the culture that we have in the Chiefs organization, I had a lot of trust that I can do a contract like this knowing that we're going to have that same stability by the time I'm at the end of that contract."

General manager Brett Veach noted that conversations around a contract extension began in 2018 after Mahomes' first full season as a starter. When Mike Trout signed his 12-year $426.5 million contract with the MLB's Los Angeles Angels, Veach said he knew Mahomes' extension would be like a baseball deal, rather than a shorter one many NFL players have recently inked.

The uncertainty of the salary cap next season due to the COVID-19 pandemic was seemingly the only thing that gave the Chiefs trouble in the deal as both sides were motivated to get a contract done before training camp.

"No one knows what the (salary) cap is going to be," Veach said. "We've prepared for that to some degree."

Outside of future salary cap bumps -- if there are any due to the pandemic -- Veach said that having known quantities moving forward with the Mahomes deal gives the Chiefs flexibility, stability and mechanisms to rework it if necessary.

Both sides felt like finding a long-term solution that provides the Chiefs a foundation to keep and add pieces was vital.