Tuesday, Jul 07, 2020

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs celebrate 'win-win' extension

Patrick Mahomes' whopping 10-year contract extension was such a momentous occasion, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid slipped into his best shirt to celebrate the occasion.

"It's a win-win," Reid said on a Zoom press conference Tuesday of the deal that will keep Mahomes in K.C. for the next 12 years. "It's a win for the player. It's also a win for the team, the organization. So, I'm one happy guy. I put on my best Tommy Bahama for all of you today, just to celebrate this. This is a big day. It's an awesome thing."

The 10-year extension puts Mahomes' 12-year max earning under the deal at $503 million, with $477 million in guarantee mechanisms.

The concept of the long-term deal provides Mahomes security while giving the team financial flexibility to keep the franchise competitive even with the QB making such a lofty sum.

"We were able to get this contract done in the right way that not only gives me the security that I've always wanted but also allows opportunities for the team to be great around me the entire duration of my entire career," Mahomes said during Tuesday's presser. "And I have trust that things will get handled the right way as we go throughout this career and we will be in position to win a lot of football games and hopefully win a lot more championships as my career goes on."

In just two full years as a starter, Mahomes has already gobbled up more superlatives than a high school yearbook. He was the 2018 NFL MVP and the 2019 Super Bowl MVP, earned Pro Bowl bids and All-Pro Honors, is the lead figure in nearly every highlight reel for the past two seasons and is undeniably the new face of the NFL.

The 10-year deal was a collaboration between an organization and player that trust each other and believe that together they can stack greatness upon greatness.

"You can't do this with every single organization," Mahomes said. "The stability and the culture that we have in the Chiefs organization, I had a lot of trust that I can do a contract like this knowing that we're going to have that same stability by the time I'm at the end of that contract."

General manager Brett Veach noted that conversations around a contract extension began in 2018 after Mahomes' first full season as a starter. When Mike Trout signed his 12-year $426.5 million contract with the MLB's Los Angeles Angels, Veach said he knew Mahomes' extension would be like a baseball deal, rather than a shorter one many NFL players have recently inked.

The uncertainty of the salary cap next season due to the COVID-19 pandemic was seemingly the only thing that gave the Chiefs trouble in the deal as both sides were motivated to get a contract done before training camp.

"No one knows what the (salary) cap is going to be," Veach said. "We've prepared for that to some degree."

Outside of future salary cap bumps -- if there are any due to the pandemic -- Veach said that having known quantities moving forward with the Mahomes deal gives the Chiefs flexibility, stability and mechanisms to rework it if necessary.

Both sides felt like finding a long-term solution that provides the Chiefs a foundation to keep and add pieces was vital.

"Pat was so, so aware of the surroundings, like he is on everything, of making sure that not only was his deal done but also ... he wanted the organization to have an opportunity to bring in players," Reid said. "This day and age, that unselfishness is a tough thing to find at times."

For Mahomes, getting as much money as he could wasn't the primary goal.

"I wanted the security to take care of my family and my future generations of family, but I also wanted to keep really good football players around me," he said. "I'm not going to sit here and lie and say that having a great football team around me doesn't help me when I'm on the field. So, I wanted to find the best way that I could to do that, and as we talked ... they came to me with this idea, and this concept ... I knew this was going to be the right way to do it."

With the organization and superstar quarterback in lockstep, the Chiefs should be an AFC powerhouse for years to come.

"I'm just glad I get to continue building this legacy in Kansas City," Mahomes said.

Eagles 'disappointed' in DeSean Jackson over anti-Semitic posts
news

Eagles 'disappointed' in DeSean Jackson over anti-Semitic posts

The Philadelphia Eagles have spoken to DeSean Jackson about "offensive, harmful, and absolutely appalling" statements the receiver made on Instagram.
Denver Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan during a game against the Cleveland Browns in an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 6, 2008, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
news

Broncos adding Mike Shanahan to Ring of Fame 

Mike Shanahan is headed into the Denver Broncos' Ring of Fame. The team announced the two-time Super Bowl-winning coach will be the 34th member of the Ring of Fame. Due to potential COVID-19 disruptions, the ceremony is slated to take place in 2021.  
NFLPA president JC Tretter calls on NFL to 'prioritize player safety'
news

NFLPA president JC Tretter calls on NFL to 'prioritize player safety'

The NFL Players Association president reiterated the union's priority is, and that of the NFL should be, "player safety" and that a return to "normal" as the league knows it should not be the goal in 2020.
Browns restructure Olivier Vernon's deal with no-tag clause
news

Browns restructure Olivier Vernon's deal with no-tag clause

Olivier Vernon, scheduled to make $15.25 million (non-guaranteed), reworked his contract, Tom Pelissero reports. The restructured deal includes a no-tag clause that will ensure he's a free agent next March.
Trae Waynes: Wait to officially sign with Bengals a 'headache'
news

Trae Waynes: Wait to officially sign with Bengals a 'headache'

Three weeks before training camp is set to open for veterans, cornerback Trae Waynes still hasn't inked his contract with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bruce Arians, 67, plans to be 'real careful' coaching amid pandemic
news

Bruce Arians, 67, plans to be 'real careful' coaching amid pandemic

Buccaneers coach and cancer survivor Bruce Arians understands he's at a higher-risk level during the COVID-19 pandemic but doesn't plan to step away from coaching this season.
Gordon on Mahomes contract: 'If there's a guy that's worth it, he is'
news

Gordon on Mahomes contract: 'If there's a guy that's worth it, he is'

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon gives his thoughts on the historic contract of AFC West rival Patrick Mahomes.
NFL GMs, coaches told start of camps should remain as scheduled
news

NFL GMs, coaches told start of camps should remain as scheduled

General managers and coaches were notified Monday that they should plan on training camps beginning as scheduled, but no resolution has come on preseason games.
Melvin Gordon thinks combo with Phillip Lindsay will be 'electric'
news

Melvin Gordon thinks combo with Phillip Lindsay will be 'electric'

Former Chargers running back Melvin Gordon believes he'll have competition for RB1 with Phillip Lindsay, but collectively they'll be a great one-two combo. 
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) pumps his fist in celebration during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs beat the Texans 51-31. (Cooper Neill via AP)
news

Players react to Mahomes' historic 10-year extension with Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes signed the largest contract in sports history Monday after agreeing to a 10-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs. Here are reactions from players around the league, including KC's franchise QB himself, to the historic news.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after leading his team to score a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders, 40-9. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes agree to 10-year, $503M extension

For months, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have maintained a desire to continue their partnership. That pact was solidified in a major way on Monday after the 2018 MPV and Super Bowl LIV MVP agreed to terms on a monster 10-year, $503M extension.
