Patrick Mahomes cautions fantasy owners about Chiefs WRs: 'It's going to be someone different' each week

Following wide receiver Tyreek Hill's speed and production being sent east to Miami, the common conundrum presented to the Kansas City Chiefs has been who will step up to be the team's WR1.

Through the offseason, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has complimented his WR room's depth and forecasted that "everybody" was going to get involved.

Well, now he's cautioning the opposition and fantasy football owners, alike, that there's likely to be a new No. 1 each game.

"I think the biggest thing is just going to be that it's going to be a different player every week that has the 'big game,' Mahomes said Wednesday, via team transcript. "It's not going to be just necessarily Tyreek and Travis (Kelce) every single week, where it's like one or the other is having a big game, or both. It's going to be every single week; it's going to be someone different. So, I'm sorry to all you fantasy football guys, but it's going to come from everywhere so you're going to have to kind of choose the right guy every week."

There's a cavalcade of possibilities for opposing defenses to prepare to play against and a head-scratching quandary for those in the fantasy football world.

Smith-Schuster is the top Chiefs wide receiver (No. 20 overall) in the NFL.com fantasy rankings, but it would seem drafting any Kansas City wideout could come with an equal chance of boom or bust on any given week, according to Mahomes.

First up will be the Cardinals in Week 1, and Mahomes, no matter who he's going to be targeting, is fired up for the season opener.