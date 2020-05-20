Patrick Chung, Patriots strike two-year contract extension 

Chung was a late bloomer as a professional, struggling as a second-round pick of the Patriots and during his year spent in Philadelphia in 2013. Since Chung returned to New England in 2014, he's found his footing and flourished, enjoying three runs to Super Bowl victories (XLIX, LI, LIII) in which he appeared in all but one regular-season game.

His statistics don't leap off the page and his accolades aren't stocked with Pro Bowl selections, but Chung very much embodies the backbone of New England's decades-long success. It's unusual to see a 32-year-old receive an extension that will keep him through his age-36 season, at least on paper, but his quiet consistency allows others to shine and helps the Patriots' defense function better as a whole. Chung is being rewarded accordingly.