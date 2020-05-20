Patrick Chung, Patriots strike two-year contract extension 

The New England Patriots are rewarding Patrick Chung's consistency.
The veteran safety has agreed to a two-year extension through 2023, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.
Chung will receive an extra $1.6 million in 2020 to bring his total compensation to $5 million for the year, Garafolo added. Chung's compensation for 2021 remains the same as his previous deal at $2.4 million.
Chung was a late bloomer as a professional, struggling as a second-round pick of the Patriots and during his year spent in Philadelphia in 2013. Since Chung returned to New England in 2014, he's found his footing and flourished, enjoying three runs to Super Bowl victories (XLIX, LI, LIII) in which he appeared in all but one regular-season game.
His statistics don't leap off the page and his accolades aren't stocked with Pro Bowl selections, but Chung very much embodies the backbone of New England's decades-long success. It's unusual to see a 32-year-old receive an extension that will keep him through his age-36 season, at least on paper, but his quiet consistency allows others to shine and helps the Patriots' defense function better as a whole. Chung is being rewarded accordingly.