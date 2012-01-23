Paterno, Penn State helped unify Pennsylvania

Published: Jan 22, 2012 at 07:38 PM

PITTSBURGH (AP) - For years, Penn State University game days meant fans making pilgrimages from all corners of Pennsylvania to a school right in the middle of the state, and by extension, to coach Joe Paterno.

In a state where professional sports loyalties are usually divided between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, the Penn State Nittany Lions are a team embraced by all Pennsylvanians.

So Paterno's death from cancer on Sunday created emotional ripples that have spread throughout the university's broad network of alumni, both within the state and far beyond.

Many alumni credit Paterno not just with winning national college football titles, but for helping to transform a rural agricultural college into a 21st century scientific and engineering powerhouse.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph, Raiders S Roderic Teamer ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct

Cowboys rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph and Raiders safety Roderic Teamer were both ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct following a scuffle on a special teams play. 
news

Raiders TE Darren Waller (knee) exits early in win over Cowboys

Darren Waller has been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a knee injury. The Raiders tight end made his exit midway through the second quarter.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 12: What we learned from Thanksgiving tripleheader 

Here's what we learned from the annual Thanksgiving tripleheader. 
news

Lions RB D'Andre Swift (shoulder) exits early in loss to Bears

The Lions lost their top offensive player Thursday. RB D'Andre Swift suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter and was subsequently ruled out against the Bears.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW