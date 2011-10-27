Pat Tillman Foundation

Wheaton is currently pursuing a Master of Education while working full-time as a teacher in order to address education policy issues and continue to bring education leadership to those who need it most. It is his hope that a greater understanding of education policy, combined with his law degree, will enable him to affect change on the policy level. Joseph believes it is his duty, as a leader in the classroom, to foster a culture of high expectations. This is step one on his mission to close the opportunity gap in our education system.