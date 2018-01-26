Around the NFL

Pat Shurmur ready to start Giants run with Eli Manning

Published: Jan 26, 2018 at 04:11 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Pat Shurmur couldn't even get through his expressions of gratitude before the lights went out on him.

Here's to hoping that isn't an omen for his career with the New York Giants.

"And we're off, huh?" Shurmur joked as the lights came back on.

Shurmur was introduced as the Giants' new head coach on Friday by team co-owner John Mara. He made it clear rather quickly that he's not here to push Eli Manning out the door.

"I watched Eli throw a little bit over the summer and I walked away saying he looked really, really good," Shurmur said. "He looked fit. He was throwing the ball well. The ball had good velocity coming off his hands. Again, I think he's got years left. How much? I don't know. But I think he has time left and I look forward to working with him."

"I think what's important is we have a guy here who has helped this organization win Super Bowls. He's an outstanding player and I'm really looking forward to working with him."

The question came packaged with how the Manning decision would affect New York's draft strategy. On his first day, Shurmur was understandably noncommittal, saying he and the organization need to go through their evaluation processes before he could provide an adequate answer.

That response was indicative of what Shurmur wasted little time in explaining: This time around, he's going to be more open with the media. In a city like New York, he's wise to extend the olive branch before building a 20-foot wall around the Giants' facility.

"I learned in my last shot at being a head coach, information travels off your thumbs very quickly," Shurmur said in the direction of the assembled reporters. "We as coaches needed to learn -- in the old handbook, it was say nothing and be very guarded -- I don't feel like that's necessary anymore. ... I get that. I'll try to be open, I'll try to answer your questions in really any situation except for those things that involve Giants business that makes no sense to be public."

Other points from Shurmur's introductory presser:

On what he learned from his first stab at head coaching: "Everything Cleveland, I wish I knew then what I know now. When you're doing anything for the first time, there's things that happened that you adjust to that if you've done them before. ... Once you've done it before, obviously you have the resources ... you've done the things that you say 'if I do that again, I'll never do that again.'"

On Odell Beckham: "Odell's] a tremendous player. I went through the evaluation process at the time I was in Philadelphia and he was high on our draft board. We loved him as a player and really pre-draft stuff we loved everything about him. I've watched him play and compete and when you throw all the other stuff out and you watch him on the field, he's outstanding. So it makes sense to throw him the ball, I'm just going to say that right away. If I didn't acknowledge that, then you'd definitely got the wrong guy up here. What I think needs to happen now is I need to get to know him. I need to get to know what makes him tick and I need to talk to him about what it is that we're looking for [from] a guy who plays for the [New York Giants. I think those are the things that go back to relationship building that need to happen very, very soon."

On Beckham's contract, Mara added that the Giants will "get something done at the appropriate time."

On draft strategy at No. 2: "I'm not ducking that question. We've got to travel down that road and see what happens there."

On defensive coordinator James Bettcher: "I've known James for a while and I think he's a rising star in the profession. They played outstanding defense in Arizona for a very long time. He's a little bit multiple in his scheme, which I think is good. Everybody I've talked to, he inspires the player. He's got a great presence. We're really fortunate to have him be with us. Very hard to score against. ... He's had a top-six defense for the last three years."

On the type of culture he wants to build: "We need to have a tough, gritty team that knows how to compete. I think what's important is when we put the roster together, we want to first accumulate 90 players that love to play football."

On fanbase expecting quick turnaround: "I get 'furious,' I get 'quick turnaround.' I do know that what's important is we get better every day. With regard to players, if each player swap, so to speak, makes us incrementally better, that's what we're looking to do. You eat an elephant one bite at a time, so we're going to do that. I think what's important is every day, work toward getting where we need to be. Then it won't be a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Then we will have established a team that can sustain that over time."

On in-fighting, managing locker room of personalities: "First off, I admire hwo resourceful people are at getting information, so I don't really believe there's any secrets. I think what you do is you start, initially, with the locker room by developing relationships with those guys that love to play football, and you're constantly talking about what it means to be a good pro. ... We as coaches are educators, we work with the players and it's important that we inspire them to play their very best. Some of that is talking about those types of isues."

On not being concerned about not calling plays: "No, not at all. I think when you put a staff together, there's people upstairs, there's constant communication. The reason we wear headsets is we're talking to each other. If it was just the head coach and nobody else then I would say yeah, that's tough. But the way that we're going to put the staff together, there's constant communication and we'll have experienced people in all the roles necessary. It's been done before, you see teams around the league doing it. Why guys do it and eventually give it up, that's their decision. It's football."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley on contract situation: One way to show worth is to not play

In an interview recorded prior to this week's franchise-tag deadline, New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley discussed his contract situation and the possibility of missing games this season.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, July 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Veteran RB Leonard Fournette working out for Patriots

Leonard Fournette has his first official tryout with training camp season on the horizon. The New England Patriots are working out the free-agent running back today, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

news

Jets planning to release WR Denzel Mims if no trade materializes

Denzel Mims' tenure in New York is coming to an unceremonious end. The Jets are planning to release the wide receiver if the team cannot find a trade partner first, per NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo.

news

Seahawks unveil 1990s-inspired throwback uniforms

The Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday unveiled the 1990s-inspired throwback uniforms the franchise hasn't worn in over two decades.

news

Browns waive defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey

The Browns released defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey on Wednesday morning. The move came just hours after reports emerged that Winfrey was under investigation in Cleveland for allegedly threatening a woman with a gun.

news

Alex Highsmith, Steelers agree to terms on four-year, $68 million extension

Alex Highsmith and the Steelers agreed to terms on a four-year, $68 million extension, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Highsmith, 25, was entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract.

news

QB Tua Tagovailoa labels Dolphins as 'legit contenders' in AFC: 'There's no doubt'

The AFC East -- and AFC at large -- appears to be a murderers' row of Super Bowl-ready challengers heading into the 2023 season. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa believes his Dolphins should be counted among them.

news

Cowboys OG Zack Martin named to 'Madden NFL 24' 99 Club for first time

Dallas Cowboys OG Zack Martin was announced as a member of Madden NFL 24's "99 Club" on Wednesday, marking his first time appearance in the prestigious group.

news

Adrian Phillips: Growing without Devin McCourty is 'ultimate test' for Patriots' secondary

There's much ado in New England about reviving the offense, but the Patriots defense will also be facing a challenge it hasn't seen since 2009 -- rising to the occasion without Devin McCourty gracing the roster.

news

Ravens LB David Ojabo has goal for Baltimore's defense in 2023: 'Go put on a show'

After appearing in two regular-season games in 2022, Baltimore Ravens linebacker David Ojabo says the team can't get caught up in the noise heading into the 2023 campaign.

news

Giants place LB Jarrad Davis (knee) on injured reserve, ending his 2023 season

The New York Giants placed linebacker Jarrad Davis on injured reserve on Tuesday due to a knee injury, ending his 2023 season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More