Pat Shurmur ready to start Giants run with Eli Manning

On not being concerned about not calling plays: "No, not at all. I think when you put a staff together, there's people upstairs, there's constant communication. The reason we wear headsets is we're talking to each other. If it was just the head coach and nobody else then I would say yeah, that's tough. But the way that we're going to put the staff together, there's constant communication and we'll have experienced people in all the roles necessary. It's been done before, you see teams around the league doing it. Why guys do it and eventually give it up, that's their decision. It's football."