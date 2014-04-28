Pat's Run draws nearly 30,000 runners to help Tillman Foundation

The 10th anniversary Pat's Run, a 4.2-mile run to honor late Arizona Cardinals safety Pat Tillman -- who died in 2004 by friendly fire while serving as an Army Ranger in Afghanistan -- was held Saturday in Tempe, Arizona. The run, which ended at the 42-yard line of Arizona State's Sun Devil Stadium, also included 34 shadow runs around the country.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor