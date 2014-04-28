Pat's Run draws nearly 30,000 runners to help Tillman Foundation

Published: Apr 28, 2014 at 11:32 AM
pats-run-140428-wide.jpg

The 10th anniversary Pat's Run, a 4.2-mile run to honor late Arizona Cardinals safety Pat Tillman -- who died in 2004 by friendly fire while serving as an Army Ranger in Afghanistan -- was held Saturday in Tempe, Arizona. The run, which ended at the 42-yard line of Arizona State's Sun Devil Stadium, also included 34 shadow runs around the country.

Here's some of the media coverage Pat's Run received:

  • AZCentral provided a look at Pat's Run on social media as well as a photo gallery of participants and festivities involved in Pat's Run.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

This Week in NFL History (June 14 to June 20): LaDainian Tomlinson retires, signs one-day contract with Chargers 

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays from June 14 to June 20.
news

Dolphins, Jerome Baker agree to three-year, $39 million contract extension

The Miami Dolphins are signing LB Jerome Baker to a three-year, $39 million contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per agent Drew Rosenhaus.
news

Cowboys QB Prescott: Ezekiel Elliott is in the best shape of his life

After posting career-low numbers last season, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is working hard to return to form this offseason according to QB Dak Prescott. 
news

Le'Veon Bell: 'I'll never play for Andy Reid again, I'd retire first'

﻿Le'Veon Bell﻿ didn't play in the Chiefs' final two playoff games, this after maintaining a modest role upon his midseason arrival. Don't expect him to suit up for Kansas City in the future, either. The free-agent RB said he'd retire before playing for Andy Reid again.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW