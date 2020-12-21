Pass-rushing great, Hall of Famer Kevin Greene dead at 58

A blur of a blonde mane, ferocious intention and tenacity off the edge, Kevin Greene's historic levels of success came more from determination and passion for the game than any otherworldly physical attributes.

He was a character for the autumns, who roared when he spoke and with his play, grinned ear to ear and had wide eyes when a quarterback was near.

One of the most prolific pass rushers to ever grace the gridiron, Greene, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, has died. He was just 58.

A class of 2016 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Greene's 15-season NFL career was highlighted by 160 sacks, which stands as the third-highest total in league lore.

"The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Kevin Greene," Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker said in a statement. "I regarded him as a personal friend and a true Hall of Famer in every sense. He possessed the most incredible can-do attitude of anyone I ever met. He was a great player, but more than that, he was a great man. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kevin's wife, Tara, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in Kevin's memory."

Upon a storied and successful NFL run, Greene's 15 seasons saw him gather the aforementioned 160 sacks, which trail only ﻿Bruce Smith﻿ (200) and ﻿Reggie White﻿ (198). Greene produced an eye-popping 10 double-digit sack seasons that led to five Pro Bowls, two All-Pro selections and a spot on the Hall of Fame's All-1990s Team.

Greene's NFL career began with eight seasons in the Rams organizations after he was selected in the fifth round of the 1985 NFL Draft, but he would make an impact with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers -- playing three seasons apiece -- as well. He also played a season with the San Francisco 49ers.

A true success story driven by resolve, Greene was a walk-on at Auburn prior prior to joining the Rams, where the future Hall of Famer didn't start a game until his fourth NFL season in 1988, when he registered 16.5 sacks -- a career-high that he matched the very next season.

Greene's greatness came into view as his career wore on, a sack master who terrorized opposing quarterbacks and twice led the league in sacks, consistent in the chaos he created in the backfield no matter his age.