Participants in Bengals-Dolphins melee will be reviewed for possible fines, not suspensions

Back-to-back cheap shots from Bengals receiver Mike Thomas on punt returner Jakeem Grant led to a bench-clearing brawl in Sunday's 19-7 Dolphins win over Cincinnati, which included several ejections.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that the participants in the melee, including those ejected, will be reviewed for possible fines, but will not be suspended, per a source informed of the situation.

Dolphins receivers DeVante Parker and Mack Hollins and Bengals safety ﻿Shawn Williams﻿ were ejected after the scuffle. Thomas was penalized but not tossed from the contest.

Following the second unwarranted hit from Thomas on Grant, the Dolphins' bench cleared, heading to the other side of the field for a confrontation. Dolphins coach Brian Flores also went onto the field, yelling at the opposing sideline leading to the scrum.

After the game, Flores didn't apologize for defending his players but noted that he needed to keep a more level head.

"We've got to do a better job of keeping our poise. That starts with me. I've got to do a better job of keeping my poise," Flores said, via the team's official transcript. "But, look, I'm going to stick up for my players. They're going to stick up for each other without getting penalties, without hurting the team, but we've got to do a better job of keeping our poise as a team."