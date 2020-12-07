Around the NFL

Participants in Bengals-Dolphins melee will be reviewed for possible fines, not suspensions

Published: Dec 07, 2020 at 07:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Back-to-back cheap shots from Bengals receiver Mike Thomas on punt returner Jakeem Grant led to a bench-clearing brawl in Sunday's 19-7 Dolphins win over Cincinnati, which included several ejections.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that the participants in the melee, including those ejected, will be reviewed for possible fines, but will not be suspended, per a source informed of the situation.

Dolphins receivers DeVante Parker and Mack Hollins and Bengals safety ﻿Shawn Williams﻿ were ejected after the scuffle. Thomas was penalized but not tossed from the contest.

Following the second unwarranted hit from Thomas on Grant, the Dolphins' bench cleared, heading to the other side of the field for a confrontation. Dolphins coach Brian Flores also went onto the field, yelling at the opposing sideline leading to the scrum.

After the game, Flores didn't apologize for defending his players but noted that he needed to keep a more level head.

"We've got to do a better job of keeping our poise. That starts with me. I've got to do a better job of keeping my poise," Flores said, via the team's official transcript. "But, look, I'm going to stick up for my players. They're going to stick up for each other without getting penalties, without hurting the team, but we've got to do a better job of keeping our poise as a team."

In the end, the NFL will decide how hard to hit each participant's pocketbook, but the actors won't miss playing time.

Voting for the 2021 Pro Bowl is now live! Cast your ballot for your favorite players.

Related Content

news

Matthew Stafford credits interim coach Darrell Bevell's 'infectious' energy after comeback win

Darrell Bevell's first game as interim head coach of the Lions was a wild rollercoaster ride. With the cloud of the Matt Patricia-era lifted, it was clear Detroit players were willing to fight for Bevell. 
news

What to watch for in Monday doubleheader: Washington-Steelers, Bills-49ers

Alex Smith and Washington will face Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers at 5 p.m. ET from Heinz Field in a game aired on FOX. Josh Allen and the Bills will then face the 49ers on Monday Night Football on ESPN.
news

Andy Reid on Tyreek Hill's non-TD catch: 'I've never had a receiver that didn't know he caught the ball'

 Tyreek Hill﻿ caught one of the most improbable touchdowns that never was, but the play happened so fast that to the world it looked like an incomplete pass.
news

Carson Wentz insists he hasn't lost confidence: 'I'm not the type to worry... look over my shoulder '

Carson Wentz was benched in the third quarter of Sunday's loss to the Packers, with the Eagles trailing 20-3. Rookie Jalen Hurts helped close the gap to seven before Green Bay pulled away late.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Week 13 Recap

The Around The NFL crew -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling and Gregg Rosenthal -- recap every game from Week 13.
news

Kansas City Chiefs clinch first AFC playoff berth

The Kansas City Chiefs, who are the reigning Super Bowl champs, became the first AFC team to clinch a playoff berth by way of their win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday night.

news

Jets, Raiders players question defensive call on Ruggs' game-winning TD

Henry Ruggs﻿' game-winning touchdown catch caused a stir from Raiders and Jets players who were both in disbelief after a last-second play. 
news

Jalen Hurts replaces Carson Wentz in loss to Packers; Pederson won't commit to starter for Week 14

The Eagles made a quarterback change Sunday. Time will tell if it's for good. With Philadelphia trailing big in the third quarter, rookie Jalen Hurts replaced Carson Wentz and closed out a 30-16 loss to the Packers.
news

Brian Flores defends Dolphins players, stresses need for better poise after brawl erupts in win over Bengals

An emotionally-charged encounter during Miami's 19-7 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday demonstrated just how passionate the team, as well as its head coach, is about sticking together when the going gets tough.
news

NFL Week 13: What we learned from Sunday's games

The Saints are in the playoffs, the Browns downed the Titans in a high-scoring affair, the Raiders kept the Jets winless in improbable fashion and the Lions rallied past the beleaguered Bears. And much more. 
news

New Orleans Saints become first team to clinch playoff spot

The Saints have punched their ticket to the 2020 playoffs on the strength of their 21-16 win over the Falcons coupled with the Bears' loss to the Lions.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL