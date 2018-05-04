Parcells: Jason Witten what 'football is supposed to be'

"Jason Witten is what pro football is supposed to be about," Parcells told ESPN's Todd Archer on Thursday. "He came to the Cowboys, got himself established very early, maximized his potential as a player and sustained very, very good play for an exceptionally long period of time and made a significant contribution to the team every year. Now he's transitioning to another career by virtue of his reputation and his affiliation with the Cowboys and the success he has had. That's what pro football is supposed to be."