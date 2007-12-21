Parcells couldn't stay away from the game

Parcells will act quickly in Miami. He will initiate a detailed evaluation of the players on the team and send the losers packing. Then he will go out and get the players he needs. Parcells is a very good deal-maker with the ability to shop for the right players, and the savvy to move the right players to get what he needs. Then he will look for one of his guys to coach the team. This part of the puzzle will take a little more time, even a year or more. Remember, while Parcells will make a difference right away, he will be patient in terms of putting things together the right way. In Dallas, he didn't implement his signature 3-4 defense for more than two years because he wasn't satisfied that he had the proper personnel to run it well.