Around the NFL

Panthers WR DJ Moore switches jersey number from No. 12 to No. 2

Published: May 21, 2021 at 06:09 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Fresh off a career year, D.J. Moore has decided to change his number entering next season.

The talented Panthers receiver announced via Instagram on Friday that he will drop the No. 12 in favor of the No. 2. The Maryland product will debut his new number at OTAs next week.

Moore told team reporter Darin Gantt that he is making the change for sentimental reasons.

"(It) came about when I was in little league," he said. "It was my first ever real number I had when I won a championship when I was 5 years old.

"I still have the same exact jersey."

Moore, the 24th overall pick in 2018, logged his best season as a pro in 2020, recording a career-high 1,193 yards to go with four touchdowns. He led Carolina in rec. yards and yards per reception (18.1) and ranked second and third in targets (118) and receptions (66), respectively.

As a result of Friday's news, second-year quarterback ﻿Tommy Stevens﻿﻿ will stick with the No. 15 he wore last year after being previously assigned the No. 2 this offseason.

