Panthers will not host fans in Week 1 at Bank of America Stadium

Published: Aug 31, 2020 at 03:15 PM
Carolina Panthers fans will have to wait to catch a game at Bank of America Stadium this season.

The team announced they will not host fans in Week 1 on Sept. 13 when they open the season against the Las Vegas Raiders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We recognize the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and will follow guidelines outlined by government and public health officials. And, we will continue to seek alternatives regarding the return of fans for the 2020 season and will share updates as appropriate," the Panthers said in a statement.

They are confident they can safely host a limited number of fans. Several safety measures they are prepared to put in place would include face covering requirement and temperature checks for all fans and staff as well as enhanced cleaning procedures. They have also planned for and tested new ways for fans to enter and move safely around Bank of America Stadium.

