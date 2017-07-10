Around the NFL

Panthers want ball out of Cam Newton's hands faster

Published: Jul 10, 2017 at 07:06 AM

A year after the level and severity of hits taken by quarterback Cam Newton became the season's underlying story in Carolina, the team is trying to change that narrative for 2017.

Speaking on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Monday, Panthers coach Ron Rivera said that the offense was always designed to get the ball out of Newton's hands faster but that it could become a reality thanks to the addition of running back Christian McCaffrey and hybrid pass catcher Curtis Samuel.

"We struggled last year with [protecting the quarterback and putting playmakers around him]," Rivera said. "The first one being able to protect him. Our left tackle Michael Oher gets hurt and we got to reshuffle our offensive line and move guys around. That wasn't the best thing for us. We went out and made some moves in free agency to help sure-up the offensive line. Then we go out and feel like we have to continue to put playmakers around him. We went out and found a very versatile, explosive running back who had a tremendous college career, and hopefully that translates to the NFL, in Christian McCaffrey. We went out and got Curtis Samuel out of Ohio State, a very explosive vertical attack.

"That's something we want to continue to do. And yes, there are some things we want to do in terms of getting the ball out of Cam's hands and putting it the in hands of the playmakers. And those two young guys, they're not going to be just the primary targets. We've got a tremendous slew of targets on our team, starting with Jonathan Stewart, and being able to run the ball. One thing we found in 2013, 2014 and 2015, we went around and looked at what we did running the football, and how much that translated to victories for us.

"Then we look at what our tight end can do," Rivera continued. "Greg Olsen, getting vertical and making plays for us. Finding the seams in the defenses. Then Kelvin Benjamin, with his size, and Devin Funchess. We've got what we feel like has the potential to be an explosive offense. And yes, a lot of the idea is to take the pressure off our quarterback, and take some of the hits off of him as well."

The Panthers' staff as a whole deserves credit for consistently trying to evolve its offense around Newton. Their 15-1 run back in 2015 was the perfect storm of good fortunes, though it featured an entirely unsustainable offensive model. Newton's mountainous facade crumbled a bit in 2016 due in part to the gloomy defensive strategy that developed among opposing teams during Carolina's Super Bowl run -- take Newton down early and often. While that is always the strategy for defensive coordinators, Newton's penchant for shifting into a power runner during various zone-read or option-type plays made this a far more likely scenario.

McCaffrey was consistently linked to Carolina this offseason due in large part to his receiving skills and football IQ, both of which could allow him to improvise along with Newton the way Olsen has done successfully throughout his career. The more options Newton has, the quicker he gets rid of the ball. The faster he gets rid of the ball, the fewer hits he takes (in theory). The fewer hits he takes, the longer Carolina has Newton on the field.

For Rivera, lengthening the career of the NFL's best athlete is always a top priority.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons wants to be like 'The Terminator' to opposing QBs

Cowboys star rookie defender Micah Parsons is putting league quarterbacks on notice. First up: Eagles signal-caller Jalen Hurts this Monday night.
news

Lamar Jackson sore after 'pretty cool' front-flip touchdown: 'I'd probably do it again'

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson didn't draw a flag for his front-flip TD in Sunday's win over the Chiefs, but did help Baltimore take the lead -- and he'd likely do it again if given the opportunity.
news

Steve Smith, Andre Johnson lead 122 modern-era nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

The list of Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 modern-era nominees is comprised of 122 players, including 10 first-year eligible players led by wide receivers Anquan Boldin, Andre Johnson and Steve Smith, and linebacker DeMarcus Ware. 
news

Carson Wentz (ankles) 'throwing the kitchen sink' at treatment; QB won't practice Wednesday

The Indianapolis Colts are approaching this week like Carson Wentz (multiple ankle sprains) will not be available for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
news

Bears QB Justin Fields to start vs. Browns with Andy Dalton (knee) injured

Bears coach Matt Nagy announced Wednesday that rookie QB Justin Fields will start Sunday vs. the Browns with Andy Dalton (knee) still battling through injury. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger (left pectoral) 'going to do everything I can' to play vs. Bengals

Ben Roethlisberger described a left pectoral injury he sustained in a loss to the Raiders last Sunday. The Steelers QB said he's aiming to play in Week 3 vs. Cincinnati, but will do so playing hurt. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Sept. 22

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown has been placed on the reserve/COVID list, the team announced Wednesday.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has fractured ribs, ruled out for Week 3

﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ is taking a week off. The Miami Dolphins quarterback won't play in their Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders as he recovers from fractured ribs, coach Brian Flores told reporters Wednesday.
news

Matt Ryan: Falcons 'capable' of being in playoff mix despite 0-2 start 

The 0-2 Atlanta Falcons have stumbled out of the gate in 2021, but QB Matt Ryan sees an improving team with 15 more weeks ahead of them as they face the 0-2 New York Giants in Week 3. 
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady: 'The game is a little softer than it used to be'

Tom Brady continues to rail against certain aspects of the NFL evolution he's experienced throughout his 22-year career.
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray among NFL Players of the Week

Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry and Arizona Cardinals standout quarterback Kyler Murray led the selections for NFL Players of the Week. 
news

Jimmy Garoppolo might talk to Aaron Rodgers about handling uncertain future

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has one more year left on his contract and a hot rookie waiting in the wings, a situation similar to what Aaron Rodgers went through in Green Bay.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW