Around the NFL

Panthers trainer thought Thomas Davis had season-ending injury

Published: Feb 07, 2016 at 01:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

Thomas Davis will play Sunday, starting at his usual linebacker spot for the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 despite a broken forearm. But that's not what team head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion thought when he stepped on the field during the NFC title game.

He walked over to Davis and asked him the obvious question, one with an answer he knew: "Did you break your arm?"

"Yeah, it's broken," Davis said.

Vermillion looked over to assistant trainer Mark Shermansky, seemingly resigned to the reality.

"I remember saying to Mark, 'I cannot believe this guy's season is going to end right now,'" Vermillion told NFL.com this week. "We were going to win the game, you could tell the way it was going. But I could not believe this guy -- what he's been through -- that it's going to end right now."

The veteran Davis, who has battled back from three ACL tears, wasn't quite done yet. He headed back to the locker room vowing to play in Sunday's game vs. the Broncos. Meanwhile, team doctor Patrick Connor talked with his trainers, telling them, "Guys, we can fix this and see if he can come back."

"First off, to be able to do what he's doing takes a special guy," Vermillion said. "Not everyone can do what he's doing. He's not going to go through what he's gone through and not get this opportunity."

After undergoing surgery on Jan. 25, the Panthers' training staff knew for sure. They saw how the repair went, how Thomas' body reacted, and they were immediately confident. They worked with him on ridding his arm of the swelling, getting his strength back, and getting him back to practice.

Still, how well will he play? There were positive signs all week. Davis practiced in full, going through all of the drills. He'll wear a pad over his arm, but not a cast.

"He's got a plate about six-inches long, that'll be in there forever," said Vermillion, who added that there is no offseason, additional surgery scheduled for Davis. "It's fixed. He's got an internal cast. It's not like we got to cast his arm."

Two weeks after he suffered the injury, it's safe to say the Panthers are as confident their leader will play as he always does.

"He's got great grip strength," Vermillion said. "He's got great grip strength, he can use his wrist, he can use his elbow, those are some of the challenges he's not going to have, which is real important. The biggest challenge for him right now is, what's it going to feel like to take a blow on it. What's it going to feel like to wrap up and pull somebody towards him? Those are the biggest challenges. The nice thing is, wrist motion is going to be there, elbow motion is going to be there, and his grip is there."

Follow Ian Rapoport on Twitter @RapSheet.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews (knee/shoulder) downgraded to out for Monday's game vs. Saints

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has been downgraded to out with knee and shoulder injuries. The All-Pro TE has been Lamar Jackson's favorite target this season, leading the team in receptions (42), receiving yards (488) and touchdowns (five).

news

2022 NFL season, Week 9: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 9 Sunday.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 9 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Lions RB D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) active vs. Packers

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift is expected to be active for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

Injury roundup: Jets RB James Robinson (knee) to play vs. Bills after late addition to injury report

New York Jets running back James Robinson (knee) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game versus the Bills,  NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

news

Falcons activating Cordarrelle Patterson from injured reserve; RB to play vs. Chargers

The Falcons are activating Cordarrelle Patterson from injured reserve on Saturday and the RB will be set to play on Sunday versus the Chargers, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Ravens RB Kenyan Drake on Lamar Jackson's play style: 'It creates these crazy running lanes for us'

Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake detailed how quarterback Lamar Jackson impacts the team's running game.

news

Saints' Alvin Kamara defends teammate Michael Thomas over latest injury criticism

Saints RB Alvin Kamara on Friday was compelled to defend his teammate Michael Thomas, who's been heavily criticized after his most recent placement on injured reserve.

news

Newly acquired Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney expected to play Sunday night vs. Titans

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney is expected to make his debut for the team against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9.

news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp (ankle) to play Sunday vs. Buccaneers

As expected, Cooper Kupp will play Sunday versus the Buccaneers. Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday that the star receiver would suit up after suffering an ankle injury late in the club's Week 8 loss to San Francisco.

news

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) listed as questionable, will be game-time decision vs. Chiefs

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that Ryan Tannehill was limited in practice and added that there is no decision on the QB's status for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE