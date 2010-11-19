Panthers to face Ravens minus RB Stewart, WR LaFell, others

Published: Nov 19, 2010 at 04:34 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Veteran quarterback Brian St. Pierre will play behind a makeshift offensive line, without the Carolina Panthers' top three running backs and minus the No. 3 receiver, when he makes his first NFL start.

Running backs Jonathan Stewart and Tyrell Sutton, wide receiver Brandon LaFell and left guard Travelle Wharton have joined quarterback Jimmy Clausen in being ruled out of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

St. Pierre, who had been out of the NFL until the Panthers signed him last week, was elevated from the practice squad Tuesday and declared the starter ahead of rookie Tony Pike on Thursday. Clausen is sidelined with a concussion.

Mike Goodson is expected to start at running back for the Panthers, and Mackenzy Bernadeau will fill in for Wharton.

Linebacker Jon Beason (knee) and defensive end Charles Johnson (hip) are probable after practicing Friday.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Carl Nassib, first active NFL player to come out as gay, announces retirement from football

Veteran pass rusher ﻿Carl Nassib﻿, who in 2021 became the NFL's first openly gay player to play in a regular-season game, announced his retirement on Wednesday after seven seasons.
news

Mac Jones, Patriots preparing to face Eagles, 'best defensive line' in NFL: 'A bunch of beasts'

Mac Jones and the new-look Patriots offense are preparing to take on the defending NFC champion Eagles and a menacing defensive front in Sunday's season opener.
news

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs believes 1,000 yards rushing, 500 yards receiving within reach as rookie

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has set his sights on a bar rarely crossed by running backs. He believes he can top 1,000 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards in a season.
news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 5 recap: Jets ready to 'fly together' in 2023 season

After an offseason of headlines and hype, the Jets are ready to take flight into the 2023 regular season as their season of "Hard Knocks" comes to a close. NFL.com's Brendan Walker recaps the fifth and final episode of the year. 