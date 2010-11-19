Panthers to face Ravens minus RB Stewart, WR LaFell, others

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Veteran quarterback Brian St. Pierre will play behind a makeshift offensive line, without the Carolina Panthers' top three running backs and minus the No. 3 receiver, when he makes his first NFL start.
Running backs Jonathan Stewart and Tyrell Sutton, wide receiver Brandon LaFell and left guard Travelle Wharton have joined quarterback Jimmy Clausen in being ruled out of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.
St. Pierre, who had been out of the NFL until the Panthers signed him last week, was elevated from the practice squad Tuesday and declared the starter ahead of rookie Tony Pike on Thursday. Clausen is sidelined with a concussion.
Mike Goodson is expected to start at running back for the Panthers, and Mackenzy Bernadeau will fill in for Wharton.
Linebacker Jon Beason (knee) and defensive end Charles Johnson (hip) are probable after practicing Friday.
