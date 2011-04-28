Panthers take a chance, use No. 1 pick on QB Newton

"This kid is an amazing kid, as far as his resiliency," said Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, who is in New York with Newton for the draft and has been helping him prepare for a career in the NFL. "He just doesn't seem to let things bother him. He has such a strong base as far as how he was raised and what his father preached to him all these years growing up about how great (he) can be, never taking anything for granted, all these different things that he taught him. He just seems to go along his life and have a great time, and he knows exactly what he wants to do, he knows how to get it done, and that's what he's going about doing.