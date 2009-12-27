Panthers' Stewart sets team single-game rushing record

Published: Dec 27, 2009 at 11:42 AM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart set a franchise record by rushing for 206 yards Sunday, and topped 1,000 yards against the New York Giants, giving Carolina only the fifth pair of 1,000-yard backs in league history.

DeAngelo Williams, who was inactive Sunday, has rushed for 1,117 yards this season. Steward pushed his total to 1,008 yards with his effort in the Panthers' 41-9 victory.

"It felt good," Stewart said. "While you're in the moment, you're really not thinking about it. Once things settle down, you just kind of let it wing around and you're thankful."

Stewart's single-game total broke Williams' old mark of 186 yards set against Tampa Bay last season.

The 206 yards rushing was the most by a Giants opponent in a game at Giants Stadium. It was the third-highest total by a Giants opponent in team history, trailing only Cliff Battles (215) of the Boston Redskins in 1933 and Terry Miller (208) of the Buffalo Bills in 1978.

Miami's Larry Csonka and Mercury Morris formed the first running back duo to rush for 1,000 yards each in 1972. Franco Harris and Rocky Bleier did it for Pittsburgh in 1976. Earnest Byner and Kevin Mack did it for Cleveland in 1985, and Brandon Jacobs and Derrick Ward of the Giants did it last year.

Atlanta also had two 1,000-yard rushers in 2006 with running back Warrick Dunn and quarterback Michael Vick.

