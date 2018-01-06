Around the NFL

Panthers sign Rivera to two-year contract extension

Published: Jan 06, 2018 at 03:41 AM

Ron Rivera is staying in Carolina for the foreseeable future.

The Panthers announced the coach received a contract extension Saturday. The two-year deal, $15.5 million deal will keep Rivera under contract through the 2020 season, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

"I'm very excited about it because I really like where we are as a football team," Rivera said in a statement. "We've done some really good things and we have an opportunity to do more. Things are in place and we can continue this success. We've had consistency of winning and we've gone to the playoffs four out of five years.

"This is a tremendous place with tremendous support from ownership and the people that work in the organization. And I really appreciate the support we've gotten from our fans in the Carolinas. That's a big reason why I want to continue my association with this organization."

The signing was an important one for the Panthers, who are facing a period of uncertainty with owner Jerry Richardson stepping away and announcing his plans to sell the team after this season.

"This is the first big move for Tina Becker, the [chief operating officer] who has taken over for Jerry Richardson," Rapoport said Saturday on Good Morning Football Weekend. "There's been a lot of instability in the Panthers' organization. Locking Ron Rivera up long term gives them a big point of stability in Carolina."

Rivera has piled up a 64-47-1 record during his seven seasons in Carolina. The Panthers will look to advance to the Divisional Round of the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five seasons against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers place Devin Funchess on IR; WR will miss second season in a row

Devin Funchess﻿' encouraging preseason has met an unfortunate early finish. The Packers placed Funchess on injured reserve, marking a third consecutive lost season for the former Panthers wideout.
news

Matt Hasselbeck, Mike Holmgren to be inducted into Seahawks Ring of Honor

The Seahawks announced Wednesday that Mike Holmgren and Matt Hasselbeck would be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor during the 2021 season. 
news

'Caged lion' Dak Prescott throws in Cowboys' 11-on-11 period Wednesday

The latest Dak Prescott update added some activity to his workload.

The Cowboys QB participated in multiple series of 11-on-11, the first time he's done so since he was sidelined by a shoulder strain earlier this month.
news

Broncos HC Vic Fangio names Teddy Bridgewater starting QB over Drew Lock

Teddy Bridgewater -- and not Drew Lock -- will be the Broncos starting quarterback to begin the 2021 season, coach Vic Fangio announced on Wednesday.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow to play limited snaps in preseason finale vs. Dolphins

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said Joe Burrow will receive limited snaps in the team's preseason finale versus the Dolphins on Sunday. It will be the QB's first game action since tearing his ACL in Week 11 of his rookie season last November.
news

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer names Trevor Lawrence starting QB for Week 1

Trevor Lawrence was named the Jaguars starting quarterback by coach Urban Meyer, the team announced Wednesday. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Aug. 25

Free-agent acquisition ﻿Kyle Rudolph﻿ is officially back in action after starting training camp on the physically unable to perform list. The Giants announced the TE has passed his physical and will return to practice today.
news

Packers CB Kevin King not running from past 'failures': 'It's a learning experience'

Most expected the Packers to move on from former second-round pick Kevin King this offseason. But, instead, he re-signed with the club this offseason. The 26-year-old said he's using lessons in failure as fuel.
news

Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley plans to be 'full-go' for Week 1 vs. Raiders

The Ravens are counting on Ronnie Stanley returning to All-Pro form after fracturing his ankle last year. Less than three weeks before the team's Week 1 game, Stanley said he plans to be "full-go" for the season opener.
news

Rams trade for Patriots running back Sony Michel

The Los Angeles Rams acquired running back Sony Michel from the New England Patriots in exchange for fifth- and six-round draft picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 3 recap: Cowboys remain biggest show in the sport

Love them or hate them, the Dallas Cowboys remain the biggest spectacle in professional football. With a bird's-eye view, Dan Hanzus recaps the latest episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks."
news

Vic Fangio believes Broncos have two quarterbacks 'we can go win with'

The Teddy Bridgewater-Drew Lock QB competition carries on in Denver and head coach Vic Fangio has offered no timetable for when he will make a decision. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW