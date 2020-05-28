Panthers sign CB Eli Apple, add much-needed depth to secondary

Apple had his best season in coverage in 2018 after landing in New Orleans, posting his top coverage grade of his four-year career, per Pro Football Focus. He descended back to reality in 2019, a season played only months after the cap-squeezed Saints decided to decline his fifth-year option on his rookie deal.

Apple walked to free agency in March and had a deal in place to join the Las Vegas Raiders, but that agreement ultimately fell through, leaving him available for hire until Thursday. Though he's yet to sign on the dotted line in Carolina, it sounds as if this agreement is more certain.