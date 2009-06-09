Panthers shift rookie Brown to right DE as Peppers' holdout persists

Notes:Panthers RB Jonathan Stewart has yet to practice this offseason. He missed May's minicamp with what was called a sore ankle and has yet to participate in this month's optional workouts, apparently because of the same injury. He has declined interview requests. ... A cheer erupted after Fox informed the team that he has cut short the schedule. The team will practice Wednesday, then be off until Monday. The Panthers will finish workouts June 16, two days earlier than scheduled.