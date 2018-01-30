Around the NFL

Panthers' Ryan Kalil says 2018 season will be his last

Published: Jan 30, 2018 at 05:43 AM

Ryan Kalil's 2018 season will be his last in the NFL.

The Carolina Panthers center made that clear on Tuesday, per the Charlotte Observer.

Kalil, who turns 33 in March, has played his entire career with the Panthers. Drafted 59th overall out of USC in 2007, the center has appeared in 132 games (129 starts) throughout his career, picking up five Pro Bowl selections and three All-Pro nominations (two-time first teamer) along the way.

Kalil was the center of offensive lines that opened holes for running backs DeAngelo Williams and Jonathan Stewart, who combined to post three 1,000-yard rushing seasons in their career, with each breaking the mark in 2009. He also was a key part of a Panthers team that won the NFC and reached Super Bowl 50 in the 2015 season.

Unlike longtime players who announce their retirement prior to their final season, Kalil doesn't want the sentimental moments.

"I'm not doing the farewell tour," he said, per the Observer, "that's for sure."

Kalil battled a neck injury last season and has been cleared to play in 2018, but won't reveal much else for fear of giving his opponents a target. After Bills center Eric Wood retired due to a neck injury, it's understandable why Kalil would be guarded about his own health.

He'll get a full offseason to train after a shoulder injury kept him out of preparation until shortly before camp.

"I didn't get to start training until right around training camp, like actually football training," Kalil said. "I just felt way behind and I didn't feel as physically ready for the season as I would have liked to have been."

Kalil will also get a second and final season to play alongside his younger brother, Matt. The two played on the same line in 2017 after Matt signed with the Panthers last offseason.

