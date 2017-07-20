Panthers release offensive lineman Michael Oher

The team on Thursday announced the release of veteran offensive tackle Michael Oher with a failed physical designation. The Panthers free up $1.69 million under the salary cap by releasing Oher, who missed most of last season after suffering a concussion in Week 3.
"The most important thing is his health," Panthers coach Ron Rivera told Max Henson of the team's official website. "Our only concern is him getting healthy.
"Michael's health always came first. We were not going to force the issue. Michael understood and we expressed that to him."
The move is far from a shock, but notably comes just two days after Oher staunchly defended Gettleman, who was fired Monday following four seasons in Carolina. His release also comes one day before the scheduled start of his misdemeanor assault trial in Tennessee.
The 31-year-old tackle reported to minicamp in June after skipping organized team activities and suggesting on Instagram that he wasn't fully healed from last season's concussion symptoms.
Rivera said in June that the front office was "taking care of" Oher's role with the team. That sounded ominous when Rivera uttered it -- and it was for the blocker who was famously portrayed in The Blind Side.
What comes next for Oher depends on his health. As for the Panthers, they'll march into camp with left tackle Matt Kalil set to take snaps across from right tackle Daryl Williams.