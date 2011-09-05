Panthers release former second-round pick Brown

Published: Sep 04, 2011 at 09:13 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers have waived third-year defensive end Everette Brown and claimed defensive tackle Marcus Harrison and four others off waivers.

Brown was the Panthers second-round pick in 2009, but he never developed into the pass rushing threat they hoped he'd become. Brown appeared in 28 games (starting three) for Carolina and had six sacks and 47 tackles.

The Panthers on Sunday claimed Harrison from the Bears, wide receiver Seyi Ajirotutu from the Chargers, safety Stevie Brown from the Raiders, cornerback Josh Thomas from the Cowboys and defensive end George Selvie from the Rams.

Carolina also signed free agent offensive lineman Max Jean-Gilles to a one-year contract, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus. Jean-Gilles spent the past five seasons with the Eagles, but was cut in the offseason. He signed with Cincinnati but was cut again on Saturday.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press.

