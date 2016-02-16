Panthers re-sign DE Wes Horton to one-year deal

Horton was a rotational pass rusher in 2015, notching a sack and nine quarterback hurries over eight appearances. He also served a four-game suspension for performance enhancing drugs during the campaign, which prompted the Panthers to briefly release him before re-signing him to the practice squad in December.
"Looking back on it, it was a pretty bad mistake that I made," Horton said of the suspension, per The Charlotte Observer. "I've been able to take these last four weeks to think about it, think about not being able to be with the guys or make an impact on the field. It's definitely something I regret and definitely something I'll never do again. I'm ready to move on and get past it and put it behind me and be a good player the rest of the season."
Entering his fourth season, Horton has a shot to play a consistent supporting role behind Charles Johnson and Kony Ealy for a Carolina club hungry to get back to the Super Bowl.