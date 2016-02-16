Around the NFL

Panthers re-sign DE Wes Horton to one-year deal

Published: Feb 16, 2016 at 03:55 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The Panthers are keeping Wes Horton around for another season.

The team on Tuesday announced that the 26-year-old defensive end was re-signed to a one-year deal.

Horton was a rotational pass rusher in 2015, notching a sack and nine quarterback hurries over eight appearances. He also served a four-game suspension for performance enhancing drugs during the campaign, which prompted the Panthers to briefly release him before re-signing him to the practice squad in December.

"Looking back on it, it was a pretty bad mistake that I made," Horton said of the suspension, per The Charlotte Observer. "I've been able to take these last four weeks to think about it, think about not being able to be with the guys or make an impact on the field. It's definitely something I regret and definitely something I'll never do again. I'm ready to move on and get past it and put it behind me and be a good player the rest of the season."

Entering his fourth season, Horton has a shot to play a consistent supporting role behind Charles Johnson and Kony Ealy for a Carolina club hungry to get back to the Super Bowl.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 17 NFL injury report for 2023 season

Official injury reports for each game in Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

49ers QB Brock Purdy hopes to apply lessons from four-INT game vs. Ravens

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy hopes to apply lessons learned from four-INT game versus the Ravens. "For me it's a great learning experience, in not buying into what's going on around and being said," Purdy said.
news

Texans QB C.J. Stroud clears concussion protocol, set to start Week 17 vs. Titans

 is out of concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's pivotal matchup against the Tennessee Titans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.
news

Vikings bench Nick Mullens for rookie QB Jaren Hall ahead of must-win game vs. Packers

The Vikings are making yet another change under center entering Week 17. Rookie Jaren Hall will take the field as QB1 for Minnesota this Sunday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Broncos QB Jarrett Stidham on taking over for benched Russell Wilson: 'I've always had a lot of confidence'

Jarrett Stidham is now set to start the final two games of the regular season after the Broncos benched Russell Wilson. Stidham discussed his opportunity with the media on Wednesday.
news

Justin Jefferson stumps for Kirk Cousins' return in 2024 amid Vikings' QB troubles

The Vikings know where star wide receiver Justin Jefferson stands on the question of if Minnesota should re-sign Kirk Cousins this offseason. Jefferson shared his thoughts to the media on Wednesday.
news

Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers one win from NFC South title: 'It's a great opportunity for us'

Baker Mayfield has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the precipice of a third straight NFC South title. With a win on Sunday over the New Orleans Saints, the Bucs would clinch the division and make their fourth consecutive playoff appearance.
news

Finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 revealed 

The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed the modern-era finalists for the Class of 2024 on Wednesday.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (thumb/quad) limited at practice ahead of Ravens game

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was limited in practice Wednesday due to quadriceps and left thumb ailments, according to the day's practice report.
news

2023 NFL Season, Week 17: Four things to watch for in Jets-Browns on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for with the New York Jets visit the Cleveland Browns on the last "Thursday Night Football" game of the 2023 season.
news

Packers suspend CB Jaire Alexander one game following coin toss incident

The Green Bay Packers suspended cornerback Jaire Alexander for one game for his pregame coin toss antics ahead of Sunday's win in Carolina.