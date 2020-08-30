Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater reflects on four-year anniversary of career-altering lower leg injury

August 30 is a significant date for Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

It was during a practice on this day four years ago that Bridgewater -- a still-blossoming talent for the Vikings at the time -- suffered a non-contact injury to his left leg that was later revealed to be a dislocated knee and torn ACL.

Receiving such a devastating diagnosis instantly put the promising signal-caller's long-term prospects in a tailspin but he did not allow it to derail him. With his Carolina debut only a mere two weeks away, Bridgewater shared via Twitter on Sunday how thankful he is for the clarity the difficult journey provided him.

"While riding in back of that ambulance, I didn't know what my football future had in store for me. In the midst of so much uncertainty and pain, I found peace and my purpose in life. Dear August 30, 2016.....Thank you," Bridgewater wrote.

Coming off a sophomore season in which he started all 16 games, accumulated 3,231 pass yards and 14 touchdowns and earned a Pro Bowl nod, things only looked up for the 2014 first-round pick prior to the injury. The setback eventually brought about the end of Bridgewater's time in Minnesota, but he would later find a home with the Saints where he revived his stock over the past two seasons.