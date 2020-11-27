Around the NFL

Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater good to go in Week 12 versus Minnesota

Published: Nov 27, 2020 at 01:51 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿'s one-week stay on the sideline is over.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule told reporters Friday Bridgewater is off the injury report and will be good to go in Week 12 against Minnesota.

Bridgewater missed Carolina's Week 11 win over Detroit with a knee injury suffered in the Panthers' 46-23 loss to Tampa Bay in Week 10.

Backup ﻿P.J. Walker﻿ started in place of Bridgewater, completing 24-of-34 passes for 258 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the victory over the Lions.

Bridgewater is "back to the way he was before the injury," Rhule said, per the Associated Press' Steve Reed, and will return to a team riding high after its latest win.

As for Bridgewater's key teammate, running back ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿, his odds of playing Sunday aren't as encouraging.

"I'm pessimistic that he'll play, but he's done enough this week to earn the right to have a chance," Rhule said of McCaffrey, via the team's assistant director of digital/broadcasting Bill Voth.

Veteran Mike Davis has carried the load in place of McCaffrey this season, rushing 111 times for 449 yards and three touchdowns. He received 19 carries last week in a contest in which the Panthers more than doubled their rushing output through the air.

Related Content

news

Ravens-Steelers game moved again from Sunday to Tuesday

The Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers game has been rescheduled again, this time from Sunday to Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Therefore, the Ravens' Week 13 Thursday night game against the Cowboys would be moved to the following Monday.
news

Mitchell Trubisky returning as Bears starting QB vs. Packers

﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿ is back. Bears coach Matt Nagy announced Friday that Trubisky would start Sunday against the Packers. "He's extremely prepared," Nagy said.
news

Texans releasing veteran receiver Kenny Stills

The Houston Texans are releasing veteran wide receiver Kenny Stills, Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (thumb) questionable vs. Jets 

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores said rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is questionable for Sunday's game against the New York Jets with a left thumb injury. Flores noted he'd watch practice film on Tagovailoa before making a final determination.
news

Lane Johnson (ankle) out for season as Eagles shake up line again

Major changes are coming yet again along the Eagles' offensive line. Tackle Lane Johnson told reporters Friday he is done for the season due to an ankle injury. 
news

Jets QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) returning to starting lineup vs. Dolphins

﻿Sam Darnold﻿ is back in command of the New York Jets' offense. Coach Adam Gase said Friday that Darnold, who missed the past two games with a shoulder injury, will start Sunday against the Dolphins. 
news

Mike Tomlin cancels Friday practice while Steelers wait for word on Sunday's game vs. Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is canceling his team's Friday practice as the club awaits further information regarding its rescheduled Sunday game against the Baltimore Ravens. 
news

Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 12

The shoulder injury Kyler Murray dealt with in Week 11 shouldn't keep him out Sunday in New England, as Cardinals GM Steve Keim said the team's "expectations are that he'll be ready to go."
news

Washington RB Antonio Gibson shows 'so much potential and ability' with 3-TD day vs. Cowboys

Anyone unaware of ﻿Antonio Gibson﻿'s burgeoning potential got a heaping helping along with their Thanksgiving turkey Thursday afternoon. Washington's rookie RB galloped all over the Cowboys, tallying 115 rushing yards and three TDs.
news

Broncos canceling practice due to positive COVID-19 tests

The Broncos are canceling practice following a COVID-19 positive test, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported. The team confirmed it will be meeting virtually Friday after a player and two staff members tested positive.
news

DeForest Buckner tested positive for COVID-19, to miss Sunday's game vs. Titans

The Colts will battle the Titans for the AFC South lead without ﻿DeForest Buckner﻿. The playmaking defensive tackle, placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, tested positive and will not play Sunday, Ian Rapoport reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL