Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater good to go in Week 12 versus Minnesota

﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿'s one-week stay on the sideline is over.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule told reporters Friday Bridgewater is off the injury report and will be good to go in Week 12 against Minnesota.

Bridgewater missed Carolina's Week 11 win over Detroit with a knee injury suffered in the Panthers' 46-23 loss to Tampa Bay in Week 10.

Backup ﻿P.J. Walker﻿ started in place of Bridgewater, completing 24-of-34 passes for 258 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the victory over the Lions.

Bridgewater is "back to the way he was before the injury," Rhule said, per the Associated Press' Steve Reed, and will return to a team riding high after its latest win.

As for Bridgewater's key teammate, running back ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿, his odds of playing Sunday aren't as encouraging.

"I'm pessimistic that he'll play, but he's done enough this week to earn the right to have a chance," Rhule said of McCaffrey, via the team's assistant director of digital/broadcasting Bill Voth.