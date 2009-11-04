Panthers QB Delhomme is OK, but both fullbacks still hurting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Quarterback Jake Delhomme has recovered from a chest injury, but the Carolina Panthers are without a healthy fullback ahead of Sunday's game at New Orleans.
Delhomme practiced Wednesday, three days after being hit in the chest while throwing a pass during a 34-21 road victory over the Arizona Cardinals. He was taken to a hospital for a CT scan, which showed no internal injuries.
Fullback Brad Hoover sprained his right ankle during the third quarter of Sunday's game and was carted off the field. His backup, rookie Tony Fiammetta, later left with a concussion. Both players missed practice Wednesday.
Wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad (knee), running back Jonathan Stewart (Achilles' tendon), safety Charles Godfrey (ankle), linebacker Landon Johnson (shoulder) and tight end Dante Rosario (knee) also sat out practice.
