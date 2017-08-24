Panthers QB Cam Newton returns with TD drive

Fans will have to wait until the regular season to see if Newton's arm strength and deep accuracy have been impacted by his surgery, although Thursday night's action couldn't have gone much better. Jonathan Stewart and McCaffrey split the first-team work on the drive with four carries each, a potential preview for Carolina's run-first offense. The Panthers want to give Newton easier throws this season and the dump-off throw to McCaffrey for 12 yards was a great example.