Around the NFL

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield to start preseason opener vs. Commanders

Published: Aug 13, 2022 at 09:39 AM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

Perhaps the first indication of how the Panthers' ongoing quarterback competition has been revealed.

Baker Mayfield will start the Panthers' preseason opener versus the Washington Commanders on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. The team has since announced the news.

Mayfield will play the first offensive series before Sam Darnold takes over for the second series of the game, according to the team. Veteran P.J. Walker and rookie Matt Corral are set to play a large majority of the first of three scheduled preseason games.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule has maintained all along that the teams' QB competition between the newly acquired Mayfield and the incumbent Darnold has been an ongoing process. The two veterans have been alternating reps throughout training camp.

Mayfield, who was acquired by Carolina via trade this offseason, gets the starting nod in what will be his debut in a Panthers uniform. Darnold, another trade acquisition by Carolina in the offseason prior, dealt with injuries and a midseason benching during his first season with the Panthers. Mayfield and Darnold were the first- and third-overall picks in the 2018 NFL Draft, respectively.

The Panthers also announced Saturday that defensive tackle Derrick Brown has been excused from the preseason opener for personal reasons.

Panthers-Commanders is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Friday's games

The NFL offered up a full slate of Friday night preseason games, which featured wins by the Browns, Falcons, Jets, Cardinals and 49ers.

news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson publicly apologizes for first time 'to all of the women that I have impacted'

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Friday expressed remorse and for the first time publicly apologized to the women he "impacted" after being accused of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson suffers knee injury in preseason opener; will undergo MRI on Saturday

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson left Friday's preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a knee injury after he scrambled and made an awkward cut. He'll have an MRI on Saturday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 12

Falcons first-round pick WR Drake London was ruled out of Friday's game with a knee injury, the team announced.

news

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins tests positive for COVID-19, will miss preseason opener vs. Raiders

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's preseason game vs. the Raiders, the team announced on Friday.

news

Bucs WR Julio Jones picking up offense 'fairly quickly'

Newly signed Bucs WR Julio Jones details how quickly he's gotten up to speed with Tampa's offense.

news

Seahawks' Carroll praises growth of rookie RB Kenneth Walker III: 'I'm surprised he's so well-rounded'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll gave a glowing review of rookie RB Kenneth Walker III ahead of Seattle's preseason opener vs. the Steelers.

news

Titans QB Malik Willis on preseason debut: 'A lot to learn from, a lot to look at on film'

Titans QB Malik Willis admits there's plenty of room for improvement following his preseason debut, but the rookie also displayed why he's such an intriguing prospect.

news

Bill Belichick on splitting play-calling duties in preseason opener: 'We're going through a process'

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick split offensive play-calling duties between Matt Patricia and Joe Judge in Thursday night's 23-21 loss to the New York Giants.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Thursday's games

The New York Giants faced off with the host New England Patriots, while the Baltimore Ravens traveled to take on the Tennessee Titans to kick off Week 1 of the preseason.

news

Adam Shaheen trade to Texans off following failed physical; TE returns to Dolphins

Tight end Adam Shaheen, who had been traded to the Texans earlier this week, failed his physical in Houston and will be returned to the Dolphins.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW