Panthers QB Baker Mayfield not interested in being traded: 'I want to be here'

One name you might not hear at the NFL's trade deadline is Baker Mayfield. At least if it was up to Mayfield, anyway.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback has missed the past two games with a high ankle sprain, and last week he watched P.J. Walker lead the way in a shocking win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Head coach Matt Rhule also has been fired, so it's not clear what it might take for Mayfield to regain his starting spot.

Nevertheless, Mayfield said Thursday he hasn't requested a trade from the Panthers, replying "I want to be here" when asked about that idea.

"We all want to play," Mayfield said, via Joe Person of The Athletic. "That's the nature of this business, that's the nature of playing sports.

"My role right now is to help us win anyway I can. That's practicing, helping out in the QB room, doing scout-team stuff. … I'm enjoying what I'm doing right now. Like I said, obviously I'd like to be out there, but P.J. played his ass off and deserves to be out there again. … So I'm doing whatever I can to help this team win."

Walker struggled in the loss to the Rams but completed 16 of 22 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Bucs.

Mayfield returned to practice last week and was not listed on Thursday's injury report. Interim head coach Steve Wilks said earlier this week that Mayfield should be healthy enough to be the backup quarterback Sunday against the Falcons. He's split time this week in practice between the No. 2 QB and scout-team QB duties.

The Panthers were 1-4 in Mayfield's five starts this season after coming over via trade from the Browns in July. He's completed 84 of 153 passes (54.9%) for 962 yards, four TDs and four interceptions, also adding 40 yards rushing and a score.