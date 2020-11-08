Panthers plan to rotate series between Christian McCaffrey, Mike Davis

Christian McCaffrey is finally returning to the football field Sunday. Just don't be surprised if he's not a workhorse his first game back.

The Panthers are expected to rotate series between McCaffrey and Mike Davis against the Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The plan is to not play either running back too many plays in a row and keep both of them fresh, Rapoport added.

That would allow McCaffrey to ease his way into things after missing the past six games with a high-ankle sprain. It also makes use of another weapon in an offense with only so many.

Davis has filled in admirably for the All-Pro, rushing for 349 yards (on 4.2 yards per carry) and catching 30 passes while scoring four touchdowns as a starter. He had eight receptions for 74 yards in the game McCaffrey was injured in, perhaps foreshadowing the role he was intended to carry out when both are available. Granted, McCaffrey carried the ball 41 times in the two games he played, while Davis did just once. CMC will assuredly be the lead back.

But Carolina has the duo at its disposal again in Week 9 and intends to make the most of its healthy backfield. First-year offensive coordinator Joe Brady has also leaned on wide receiver Curtis Samuel, who's rushed for a pair of touchdowns this season and topped 20 rushing yards in three different games. The Panthers will likely need several skill players to chip in if they're going to score the upset against Kansas City.