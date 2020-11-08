Around the NFL

Panthers plan to rotate series between Christian McCaffrey, Mike Davis

Published: Nov 08, 2020 at 10:46 AM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Christian McCaffrey is finally returning to the football field Sunday. Just don't be surprised if he's not a workhorse his first game back.

The Panthers are expected to rotate series between McCaffrey and Mike Davis against the Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The plan is to not play either running back too many plays in a row and keep both of them fresh, Rapoport added.

That would allow McCaffrey to ease his way into things after missing the past six games with a high-ankle sprain. It also makes use of another weapon in an offense with only so many.

Davis has filled in admirably for the All-Pro, rushing for 349 yards (on 4.2 yards per carry) and catching 30 passes while scoring four touchdowns as a starter. He had eight receptions for 74 yards in the game McCaffrey was injured in, perhaps foreshadowing the role he was intended to carry out when both are available. Granted, McCaffrey carried the ball 41 times in the two games he played, while Davis did just once. CMC will assuredly be the lead back.

But Carolina has the duo at its disposal again in Week 9 and intends to make the most of its healthy backfield. First-year offensive coordinator Joe Brady has also leaned on wide receiver Curtis Samuel, who's rushed for a pair of touchdowns this season and topped 20 rushing yards in three different games. The Panthers will likely need several skill players to chip in if they're going to score the upset against Kansas City.

Take note, fantasy football owners.

Related Content

news

Seahawks, Pete Carroll agree to four-year extension

Pete Carroll isn't going anywhere. Earlier this week, the Seahawks reached an agreement on a four-year extension with Carroll that makes him among the highest-paid coaches in the NFL, Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Browns place QB Baker Mayfield on reserve/COVID-19 list

Cleveland placed ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday after close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
news

Injury roundup: Saints WR Michael Thomas good to go vs. Bucs barring setback

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring) should be good to go on Sunday night vs. the Buccaneers, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

Ravens elevate Dez Bryant to active roster, WR eligible to play Sunday vs. Colts

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Ravens elevated veteran receiver Dez Bryant from the practice squad, indicating that Bryant will suit up against the Colts in Week 9.
news

Lions activate QB Matthew Stafford off reserve/COVID-19 list

﻿Matthew Stafford﻿'s second stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list has ended. The Detroit Lions announced Saturday that their franchise quarterback has been activated off the list after being placed on it Wednesday.  
news

Jets QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) doubtful to play Monday vs. Patriots

﻿Sam Darnold﻿ is down again, and he might soon be out. The Jets quarterback didn't practice Saturday and is listed as doubtful to play Monday night against the Patriots because of the injury in his throwing shoulder. 
news

Giants WR Golden Tate out vs. Washington, not traveling with team

Golden Tate is staying home this weekend. The Giants WR will not travel with the team for its Week 9 game at Washington over issues with his effort and performance, Kim Jones and Ian Rapoport report. 
news

Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 9

Sammy Watkins will miss another game. The Chiefs announced they have ruled out the receiver for Sunday against the Panthers as he continues to battle a hamstring injury. Plus, other injuries and roster moves we're tracking on Saturday.
news

Cowboys planning to start QB Garrett Gilbert vs. Steelers

The Cowboys' quarterback depth chart is taking shape. Dallas plans to start Garrett Gilbert on Sunday against the Steelers, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report.  
news

Titans LB Jadeveon Clowney might need surgery for meniscus injury

All options are on the table for ﻿Jadeveon Clowney﻿. The Titans pass rusher is dealing with a meniscus injury that could require surgery, Mike Garafolo reports. Clowney isn't expected to play Sunday versus the Bears after not practicing all week. 
news

Panthers activate RB Christian McCaffrey to 53-man roster

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ is back. As expected, the Panthers activated their All-Pro running back Saturday. After missing six games with a high-ankle sprain, McCaffrey will make his long-awaited return Sunday against the Chiefs.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL