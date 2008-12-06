Panthers owner Richardson readmitted to hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson has been readmitted to the hospital, a month after surgery to implant a pacemaker.
The hospital said Saturday the pacemaker is working fine, but doctors planned further tests to determine why Richardson is feeling ill. The 72-year-old Richardson has a history of heart problems and had a quadruple-bypass surgery in 2002.
In 1993, Richardson became the first former NFL player since George Halas to become a team owner. The former Colts receiver caught a touchdown pass from Johnny Unitas to help Baltimore win the 1959 NFL championship.
